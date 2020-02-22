High School Basketball
1A/2A COASTAL 8 TOURNEY AT EAST CARTERET
Girls title game: Croatan vs. Richlands............................... 4 p.m.
Boys title game: Pender vs. East Carteret........................... 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling
East Carteret at individual 1A state tourney in Greensboro...... TBA
Croatan at individual 2A state tourney in Greensboro............. TBA
West Carteret at individual 3A state tourney in Greensboro.... TBA
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
