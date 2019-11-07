MOREHEAD CITY — The last week of the high school regular season highlights the slate of games for the panel.
There are eight prep games on the docket, including two rivalry contests involving county squads.
All nine members take Croatan over East Carteret.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Zack Nally (News-Times) and Deana King (NCPreps.com) like West Carteret over Swansboro.
The entire panel goes with Havelock over Jacksonville, East Duplin over Goldsboro, New Bern over West Craven and Princeton over Rosewood.
King breaks from the pack to pick Kinston over Ayden-Grifton.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Billy Weaver (WITN-7) and King like Washington County over Manteo.
There is only one college game on the schedule and it is a 5-4 split.
Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com), Weaver, Thomason, Nally, King and Hower select Alabama, while Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), J.J. Smith (News-Times), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) and North take LSU.
There are three NFL games on the schedule, and they also create plenty of division.
Two are 5-4 splits.
Bailey, Weaver, Thomason, Nally and Barnes take Dallas, while North, Smith, King and Hower go with Minnesota. North, Weaver, Thomason, King and Barnes pick San Francisco, while Bailey, Smith, Nally and Hower like Seattle.
Weaver, Nally and Hower predict a Carolina win over Green Bay.
The online editors captured the win last week in the team standings with a standout 30-6 record. Carteret Publishing and the TV sports anchors tied for the runner-up spot at 28-8.
Hower, Bailey, King, Nally and Barnes each went 10-2, followed by Thomason, Smith, North and Weaver at 9-3 apiece in a good week for everyone.
The entire panel correctly chose East Carteret over Lejeune, Northside-Jacksonville over West Carteret, Croatan over Pender, Havelock over Swansboro, Ayden-Grifton over Greene Central, J.H. Rose over South Central, Holmes over Manteo and New Hanover over West Brunswick.
North was the only one to rightly pick West Craven over Washington, and Weaver was the only one who hit on Topsail’s win over Hoggard.
North, Weaver and Thomason missed on Richlands’ victory over Dixon, while North, Weaver and Smith failed to take Kinston over North Lenoir.
The online editors cut Carteret Publishing’s lead in the overall team standings from four games to two. Smith, Thomason and Nally sport a 279-111 record, followed by King, Hower and Barnes for the online editors at 277-113. The TV sports anchors (North, Bailey and Weaver) have a 269-121 record.
Thomason maintained a three-game lead in the overall individual standings at 98-32. Hower and Bailey are tied for the runner-up spot at 95-35 apiece. Nally moved up into a logjam for fourth with Smith, King and Barnes. Those four each have a 91-39 record. North is at 89-41, followed by Weaver at 87-43.
