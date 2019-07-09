If you win 14 games in a row, you’re going to get noticed.
The Summer Baseball Report took note, placing the Marlins second in its Top 25 College Summer Rankings.
Morehead City entered Tuesday night as the only member of the Coastal Plain League to hit the 20-win mark, standing 22-9.
Three teams have reached 19 wins with the Savannah Bananas at 19-10 and the Macon Bacon and Gastonia Grizzlies at 19-11 apiece.
The Marlins established the longest winning streak in Coastal Plain League history last week in perhaps the wildest game in franchise history.
The collegiate wood-bat team captured its 14th straight victory with a wild 13-12 walk-off triumph over the Peninsula Pilots.
The Edenton Steamers held the previous record with 13 wins in a row in 2004.
Morehead City took a 10-4 lead into the ninth inning before giving up eight runs to trail 12-10. A half inning later, the squad had its 14th win in a row, thanks to a Colby Johnson (Charleston) walk-off three-run home run.
The Marlins were one of just two Coastal Plain League teams in the Summer Baseball Report rankings. The Bananas were No. 11.
The Orleans Fire Birds were No. 1 in the July 1 rankings, but that was before the team lost six straight. Morehead City has lost two in a row since the rankings were released.
The Fire Birds play in the Cape Cod Baseball League, which is generally regarded as the best collegiate wood-bat summer league in the country.
There are over 40 major collegiate summer baseball leagues.
Earlier this year, the Collegiate Summer Baseball Register released its top 10 leagues.
The Cape Cod Baseball League ranked first, followed by the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League and Valley Baseball League were tied for third.
The Northwoods League was fifth, followed by the Coastal Plain League in sixth, the California Collegiate League in seventh, the West Coast League in eighth, the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League in ninth and the Alaska Baseball League in 10th.
The teams ranked third and fourth in the Summer Baseball Report rankings were also from the Cape Cod Baseball League.
The Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (14-8-1) were third and the Chatham Anglers, (15-8-1) fourth and the Alaska Bucs (20-9) fifth.
In addition to the Bananas at No. 11, the next seven teams consisted of the Vermont Mounties (13-12) of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the Wareham Gateman (12-11-1) of the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Victoria Harbourcats (18-10) of the West Coast League, the Danbury Westerners (12-10) of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, the Cheney Diamond Dawgs (23-3) of the Sunflower Collegiate League and the Madison Mallards (28-14) of the Northwoods League.
According to Ball Park Digest, the Mallards led all collegiate summer league teams in attendance last year by a mile. Madison drew an average of 6,249 fans in 34 games. The Bananas were second with 4,229 in 25 games.
The Okotoks Dawgs of the Western Canadian Baseball League were third with an average of 3,675 fans in 22 games.
Northwoods League teams held the next two spots with the La Crosse Loggers drawing an average of 2,740 fans in 36 games and the Kenosha Kingfish an average of 2,560 fans in 33 games.
Other Coastal Plain League teams in the top 50 included the Macon Bacon at No. 10 with 2,244, the Peninsula Pilots at No. 13 with 2,083, the Gastonia Grizzlies at No. 15 with 2,035, the Lexington County Blowfish at No. 22 with 1,627, the Wilson Tobs at No. 27 with 1,522, the Fayetteville SwampDogs at No. 29 with 1,502 and the Marlins at No. 43 with 1,312.
There were 175 teams listed in the report.
Morehead City had the biggest jump in attendance from the previous season among those 175 teams, thanks to winning the first Coastal Plain League championship in the organization’s history. The team drew an average of 1,004 fans per game the previous season.
Sixteen teams drew less than an average of 100 fans per game.
