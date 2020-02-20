HAVELOCK — After sitting out the first round of the 3A Coastal Conference Tournament, the West Carteret boys basketball team made easy work of the second-round semifinal with an 81-57 win over Swansboro.
The Patriots (20-3 overall) led 45-24 at halftime before taking their foot off the gas. The lopsided game, played at tournament host school Jacksonville, against the Pirates (9-17) was unsurprising considering West’s 85-39 win over them on Jan. 10 and a 91-46 victory on Feb. 4.
West will play Northside-Jacksonville tonight at neutral site Jacksonville High School, looking to capture both the regular season and tournament championships for the first time since the 1985-1986 season. The Patriots won the regular season title on Feb. 13 with a 56-51 win over the Monarchs (15-7).
Leading scorers for West in the win over Swansboro was J.J. Williams with 18 points, Gavin Gillikin with 13, and Ean Jones and Josh Williams with 12 apiece.
Isaiah Bromelle scored 11 points and Lorenzo White nine to lead the Pirates.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
West Carteret.. 15 30 20 16-81
Swansboro........ 7 17 14 17-57
WEST CARTERET (81) – J.J. Williams 18, Gillikin 13, E. Jones 12, Jo. Williams 12, Bradberry 7, Grant 7, McBride 5, Ellingsworth 3, Kenon 2, Long 2.
SWANSBORO (57) – Bromelle 11, White 9, Jones 7, Rodriguez 7, Laine 6, Moreland 6, Hunt 5, Hoogendorn 4.
