Basketball
College men: Duke at Boston College....................... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Michigan.......................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Rutgers at Maryland.............................. (FS1) 7 p.m.
College men: Massachusetts at Rhode Island........ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Tennessee at Alabama...................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Auburn at Arkansas............................ (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech.............. (ACCN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Bucks at Pelicans.......................................... (TNT) 7:30 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Michigan St. ....................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College men: Mississippi St. at Kentucky.................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma at Texas Tech................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Xavier at DePaul.................................... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: Colorado St. at Fresno St. ................. (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Missouri at Texas A&M........................ (SECN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Trail Blazers at Nuggets.................................... (TNT) 10 p.m.
College men: Air Force at Nevada........................ (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
Hockey
CHL: Mountfield HK vs. Frolunda................................ (NHL) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Blues.................................... (FSCR) 7:30 p.m.
NHL: Blackhawks at Wild....................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying...... (FS2) 6:20 p.m.
(Group B: Canada vs. Mexico in Texas)
CONCACAF 2020 Women’s Olympic Qualifying........... (FS2) 9 p.m.
(Group B: Jamaica vs. St. Kitts and Nevis in Texas)
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.