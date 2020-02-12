BURGAW — The Croatan boys basketball team lost to Pender 74-37 on the road Tuesday.
The Cougars (9-12 overall) tied the Coastal 8 co-leading Patriots (16-6) in the first quarter and only faced a 28-19 deficit at halftime but were out-scored 46-18 in the second half.
Pender controls the conference with East Carteret at 12-1 apiece, while Croatan is in fifth place at 6-7. The Cougars will host East on Thursday for the regular season finale.
Dustin Hayden and Major Hawkins carried the offensive load for the Cougars with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Leading scorers for Pender were Jajuan Carr with 23 and Isaac Santiago 12.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Croatan........... 12 7 9 9-37
Pender............ 12 16 19 27-74
CROATAN (37) – Hayden 15, Hawkins 11, Bellamy 4, Ruffin 4, Nutz 3.
PENDER (74) – Carr 23, Santiago 12, Hansley 7, Smith 7, Armstrong 5, Moore 5, Dye 5, Teashex 5, Randolph 4, Fullwood 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.