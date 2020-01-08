HOLLY RIDGE — The East Carteret boys basketball team had a pack of Bulldogs snapping at their heels during a too-close-for-comfort 58-57 league victory at Dixon on Tuesday.
With the Mariners improving to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8, Dixon (11-3, 3-1) suffered its first conference loss.
Both teams are ranked well statewide in their classifications with East at No. 9 in 1A and Dixon at No. 38 in 2A. Overall statewide, East is No. 126 and Dixon No. 216.
The Mariners got off to solid start, outscoring the Bulldogs 27-15 in the first period, but it was mostly Dixon the rest of the way with a 42-31 spread over the next three quarters, including a 19-11 rally in the fourth.
Much of the scoring damage for Dixon was done by senior Everett Lewis who tallied 21 points. Teammate Logan Hubbard, a junior, also hit double digits with 10 points to go with 10 assists for a double-double, along with six rebounds.
No individual statistical information for East was provided.
The Mariners should have an easier time of it Friday at conference foe Southwest Onslow (0-11, 0-4), while the Bulldogs will have a second straight showdown for league supremacy when they travel to Pender (8-4, 5-0). The Patriots are ranked No. 4 among 1A teams in the state and No. 100 across all classifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.