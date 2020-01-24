BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team has yet to win a 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference championship. The Mariners can go a long way toward changing that Friday night at home with a victory over Pender.
The defending league champion Patriots (10-5) enter the game with a 7-0 mark in the conference while East (10-3) is a game back at 6-1. A Pender win would put the Burgaw club in the driver’s seat with six regular season games to go. A Mariners win would tie things up.
“It should be a good game,” Pender coach Rayford Hankins said. “I know everybody thinks that’s going to be the conference championship game, so I’m looking forward to battling it out.”
The Mariners won seven league titles in a row in the old 1A Coastal Plains Conference but hasn’t enjoyed that kind of success in the Coastal 8. They were runner-up with an 11-3 record in the first season, trailing Trask (13-1). Last year, they tied for third with Dixon and Richlands at 7-7 while Pender ran away with the conference at 12-2.
It will be a battle of, not only the two best teams in the league, but also two of the best teams in the 1A division. In the MaxPreps 1A rankings, Pender is eighth and East 10th. In the latest NCPreps/HS Media Basketball 1A Poll, the Patriots are fourth and the Mariners ninth.
In the first matchup of the season, Pender senior Jujuan Carr was the story, exploding for 48 points in a 92-79 victory. Hankins said Carr is dealing with an injured ankle, which has limited his practice time and makes him questionable for the contest versus the Mariners.
“We’ve got to stop Carr,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “He is an excellent player. He is one of the best players I’ve coached against. His demeanor, the way he controls the floor, the way he handles the ball, he can jump out of the gym. He’s strong, he doesn’t get frazzled by any defense, he is a complete player.”
East Carolina, USC Upstate, Rider and Presbyterian, just to name a few, have made offers to the 6-2, 180-pound guard. More schools express interest on an almost weekly basis.
“It’s special to watch him everyday in practice,” Hankins said. “And he’s great on campus. He’s such a humble kid.”
Carr scored 22 points in the third quarter in the first matchup. His effort in that frame helped the Patriots outscore East 36-22. Pender held a 34-29 lead at halftime.
“We had a bad third quarter,” Griffee said. “We got two technicals and got down 20, but we cut it to seven in the fourth. We just couldn’t get any closer.”
If the rematch follows the script of the first game, fans can expect to be there a while. The first matchup was a foul fest with Pender going 23-of-36 from the foul line and the Mariners 23-of-31.
Carr went 16-of-21 from the charity stripe. East’s Caleb Hymon shot 10-of-12 while teammate Bennie Brooks went 8-of-11.
Neither team will enter the game completely healthy.
In addition to Carr’s ankle injury, East will be without Hymon who suffered a high ankle sprain in the first minute of play Wednesday during a 72-43 triumph over Croatan. Hymon ranks second on the team in scoring (15.7) and assists (3.3), third in rebounding (3.8) and fourth in steals (1.5).
“On the positive side, the guys who don’t usually play as many minutes with him in there, they had to Wednesday night and they stepped up,” Griffee said. “We’re truly a team. The guys pull for each other.”
Hymon has formed a dynamic duo with Brooks over the past two seasons. Brooks leads the team in scoring (23.3), assists (3.8) and steals (3.8) and is second in rebounding (8.6).
“You always have to stop Bennie Brooks,” Hankins said. “He’s having a heck of a year, and he’s a good player. We’ll focus on him and make everybody else beat us. If everybody else can beat us, I’ll live with it.”
Brooks and Hymon combined for 46 points in the first matchup with Brooks going for 26 and Hymon adding 21.
And while Carr seemed like a one-man team, Jakwon Moore added 25 points in the first contest.
“The problem is, if you focus too much on one player, you’ve got four more on the floor that can hurt you, and he (Carr) is not their entire team,” Griffee said.
Pender had won seven in a row beginning with its victory over East, but that streak came to an end Saturday in a 72-64 setback to Leesville Road (11-7), which ranks 16th in 4A by MaxPreps.
The Mariners have won six in a row since the Pender loss.
Griffee has an example for his team when it comes to winning a rematch after falling in the first contest. East dropped a 74-70 road game to West Carteret in the season opener and then defeated its county rival two weeks later at home in an 84-69 outcome.
“This is a big one, for sure,” Griffee said. “We need to do the same thing we did versus West. It’s nice to be at home. You don’t have that long ride. We’re getting back in the groove of playing at home.”
The Mariners entered their game with Croatan on Wednesday having played just two home games in the first two months of the season. The Croatan tilt begins a streak of six home games in the final eight regular season games.
