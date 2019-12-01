MOREHEAD CITY —The final big week of the college regular season puts it front and center this week on the panel.
The nine panelists will pick seven games and two are unanimous predictions.
The entire group goes with Pittsburgh over Boston College and North Carolina over N.C. State.
One panelist breaks from the pack in two games apiece.
Deana King (NCPreps.com) likes Cincinnati over Memphis and Zack Nally (News-Times) picks Tulsa over East Carolina.
Two games see two panelists apiece in the minority.
Brian North (WCTI-12) and J.J. Smith (News-Times) select Auburn over Alabama and Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and North grab Virginia over Virginia Tech.
Billy Weaver (WITN-7), Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) and Weaver predict a Kentucky win over Louisville.
Three third-round high school games make their way on to the docket.
The entire panel goes with Clinton over West Craven.
Bailey and Weaver break from the pack to take New Bern over Cardinal Gibbons.
The Havelock and Eastern Alamance matchup is a 5-4 split.
North, Bailey, Weaver, Smith and Hower take Havelock while Dennis Thomason (News-Times), Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com), Nally and King go with Eastern Alamance.
The online editors took a two-game win last week in the team standings with a 25-11 record. The TV sports anchors were second at 23-13 followed by Carteret Publishing with a 21-15 mark.
King earned the top spot in the individual standings at 10-2 followed by Thomason and Bailey in a 9-3 tie. Barnes and North each went 8-4 followed by Hower at 7-5. Smith, Nally and Weaver went 6-6 apiece.
The entire panel correctly chose West Craven over Red Springs, Eastern Alamance over Northside-Jacksonville and Havelock over Western Alamance.
Nally was the only one to miss on SouthWest Edgecombe’s win over Whiteville. Hower was the only one to hit on Salisbury’s victory over Washington.
Weaver and King failed to go with Terry Sanford over Rocky Mount.
Three games saw three panelists apiece in the minority.
Bailey, Weaver and King were right to take North Rowan over Princeton and Thomason, King and Barnes correctly chose Manteo over Granville Central. Weaver, Smith and Hower missed on New Bern’s triumph over Seventy-First.
Three games were 5-4 splits.
North, Bailey, Weaver, Thomason and King rightly went with Northampton over Northside-Pinetown, Thomason, Nally, King, Hower and Barnes wisely took Gates County over Pamlico and North, Bailey, Smith and King correctly picked South Granville over Currituck.
The online editors wiped out a four-game deficit to Carteret Publishing in the overall team standings and the teams are now tied with 350-148 records. The TV sports anchors are back in third at 334-164.
Thomason continues to lead the overall individual standings at 124-42. Bailey is two games back at 122-44. Hower is alone in third at 118-48. King broke a three-way tie for fifth to move into sole possession of fourth at 117-49. Barnes sports a 115-51 mark to stand in fifth followed by Smith at 114-52 and Nally at 113-53. North is next 110-56 followed by Weaver at 104-62.
