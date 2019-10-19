JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret football team slipped to 0-2 in the 3A Coastal Conference Friday with a 49-10 loss to Jacksonville.
The Patriots (2-6 overall) scored all 10 points in the second half of another tough conference outing. They opened up Coastal play on Oct. 11 with a 56-7 loss to Havelock.
The Cardinals improved to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in league play with the win.
According to a Jacksonville Daily-News report, the Cardinals scored five of their six first-half touchdowns on drives that took less than two minutes apiece. The longest was a 71-yard march in eight plays over 3:40. Three of the drives lasted 48 seconds or less. The second half saw a mercy rule-induced running clock.
C.J. Rocci was in on both of West’s scoring plays. The junior nailed a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter and scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth. Rocci’s presence was felt across the offensive board, finishing with 59 rushing yards on 13 carries, catching two passes for 72 yards and going 1-of-2 passing for a 25-yard gain.
Other statistical contributors for West were Camden Ballou with 14 rushes for 33 yards, Jayden Rittenhouse finishing 2-of-2 for 82 yards and Israel Long with one catch for 25 yards.
Jacksonville, which hadn’t produced a 100-yard rusher all season, was led by Jacob Johnson with 113 yards on five carries, Tymir Brown with 66 yards on five carries and Denzal Greene with eight carries for 55 yards. Quarterback Brown went 5-of-8 for 63 yards.
West will be home against White Oak (0-8 overall) on Friday.
