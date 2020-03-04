SWANSBORO — The Croatan softball team had a rally in the rain spoiled Tuesday in an 8-7 loss at Swansboro.
The Cougars overcame a 3-1 deficit to lead 7-3 in the top of the seventh inning of their season opener but watched a series of disastrous errors fuel a comeback win for the home team.
“All in all, this was a great game,” Croatan coach Lindsey Gurley said. “It was a great battle. We knew Swansboro was going to be great competition, which is what you want early in the season. We saw good things tonight. I don’t want the focus to be on the loss or the unforced errors, but that we had it and let it slip through our fingers. We can get it back, and we will.”
Swansboro is 2-0 after also beating Southwest Onslow 11-7 on Monday.
“I thought it was a great way to keep the win streak going after (Monday),” Swansboro coach Frank Peck said. “We had a couple of mental mistakes that gave them some runs early, but they really took advantage of some timely hitting on their part.
“I wasn’t sure how we’d respond, especially this early in the season, but I had confidence going into the eighth. Once we tied it up, I thought we had a pretty good chance of finishing the job.”
Croatan looked like a team on a mission with runs from Jessica Seelinger, Sarah Melby and Mariah Griffin in the in the fifth, another from Hannah Grady in the sixth, and then two from Madison Eifert and Mackenzie Henrich in the top of the seventh.
Between the fourth and sixth innings, Croatan pitcher Sarah Melby kept the Pirates off kilter with three straight flyouts in the fourth and four strikeouts in the fifth and sixth. The junior recorded seven strikeouts on the night, walked five and gave up 10 hits and one earned run. She also led the Cougars at the plate, hitting 3-of-4 with two runs scored.
Swansboro’s rally in the bottom of the seventh got a decent head start with leadoff hitter Tara Lepore on deck. The sophomore took advantage of an error and a passed ball to score, as did Shanna Walton, Tristen Ryan and Lauren Bailey to tie it up 7-7, but not before Gurley called a timeout with her team still in control of a two-run lead.
“When I called time, I went out there and said, ‘We are playing so frazzled,’ Gurley said. “What is going on?’ I thought we played like we were scared, especially knowing we had a chance going into the eighth.”
On the mound, Bailey limited the Cougars to three flyouts in the top of the eighth before the Bucs took advantage of two more errors in the bottom of the frame. Bailey Inga got on base with one and scored the game-winning run on Walton’s long double. Inga was one of four Pirates to record multiple hits, including Lapore with three and Rogers, Inga and Bailey with two apiece.
Pitcher Bailey struck out nine, walked three and allowed 13 hits over eight complete innings.
Other leading hitters for Croatan were Hailey Whitehead who went 3-of-5, Shelby Waltrip who went 2-of-5 and Henrich who went 2-of-4 with two runs scored.
Despite the loss, Gurley was feeling positive about the season after the game. The Couguars went 9-9 overall last season and 9-5 in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference, narrowly missing out on the 2A state playoffs.
The program only graduated three players, bringing back 10 from last season’s varsity roster.
“These girls are a blast to work with,” Gurley said. “Every day they come in and show they have the ability to win games. I have no doubt we’ll do that. We just have to do it on the field.”
The Cougars won’t play again until Tuesday when they host Swansboro for a rematch. They will begin Coastal 8 play early with a visit to Lejeune on Tuesday, March 17.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Croatan…..100 031 20 - 7 13 6
Swansboro.102 000 41 - 8 10 0
WP – Bailey
LP – Melby
Croatan leading hitters: Melby 3-4, 2 runs; Whitehead 3-5; Waltrip 2-5; Henrich 2-4, 2 runs; Seelinger 1-2, run; Estrada 1-3; Griffin 1-5, run;
Swansboro leading hitters: Lapore 3-5, 2 runs; Rogers 2-4 (2B); Inga 2-4, run; Bailey 2-3, run; Walton 1-3, 2 runs.
