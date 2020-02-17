TAMPA, Fla. — Morehead City native Cooper Webb continued his strong showing of late in the 2020 Monster Energy 450 Supercross season with a runner-up finish at Raymond James Stadium.
That followed his first win of the season on the other side of the country in San Diego.
“Tampa was another step in the right direction,” he said following the event.
Meanwhile, Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac scored his third win of the season and 30th of his career while taking the red plate from Honda’s Ken Roczen. Entering with a one-point deficit, Tomac left with a four-point advantage in the championship hunt.
Tomac now leads the standings with 155 points, followed by Roczen with 151 and two wins in second and Webb with 144 and one win in third.
Webb began the day by securing a fourth-place qualifying position aboard his KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, where he carried a favorable gate pick into heat one. He got off to a top-four start and quickly made his way into third, where he ultimately secured a top-three finish in the heat.
In the main event, Webb got a top-five start and passed his way into fourth on lap three. Just after the halfway point, he powered his way into third and put on a late charge to bring himself within striking distance of the second-place rider. From there, Webb was able to capitalize on a mistake by the rider ahead to claim the second-place position late in the race and carried it strong through the checkered flag.
“It was tricky all day, and it was easy to make mistakes out there,” said Webb. “I’m happy with a second. Obviously, I wanted to be up there for that win tonight. I felt great all day, but it’s a good night overall. I felt like I rode good, and I just need to be better on my starts.”
The runner-up finish was Webb’s fifth podium effort in seven races of the 17-event season. He will now take his KTM team back halfway across the country for round eight in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 22.
