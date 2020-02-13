MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament (KWLA) is proud to announce Truist as the new major sponsor of the 23rd annual event to be held Friday and Saturday, June 5-6.
In 2019, SunTrust and BB&T combined in a historic merger of equals to create Truist, the sixth largest U.S. bank holding company. Headquartered in Charlotte, Truist is a purpose-driven company dedicated to building a better future for its clients, teammates and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist is one of the nation's largest financial services holding companies and serves approximately 10 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Truist as major sponsor of the KWLA Tournament,” said Madison Maxwell, KWLA Tournament director. “We’re incredibly grateful for their support, and together we look forward to building an even bigger and better KWLA Tournament for 2020.”
The KWLA Tournament is a one-day billfish release tournament with lines dropping in at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 6 and fishing to end at 2 p.m. The lady angler reception held on Friday, June 5 will serve as the official kickoff to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and its 62nd annual event.
The Big Rock KWLA Tournament is devoted to raising charitable dollars to help improve the comfort and care of patients receiving treatment at Carteret Health Care’s Cancer Center. To date, KWLA has donated a total of $374,415.50 toward the improvement of patient comfort and care.
Last year, the tournament produced a record purse of $177,925 and made a $25,000 donation to the Carteret Health Care Cancer Center.
