BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team finally enjoyed a comfortable win over Dixon this season with a 65-48 victory on Wednesday in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament semifinal.
The No. 2 seed Mariners (19-3) entered the game having won 14 in a row with 12 of those coming by double digits. The two single-digit spreads were against the No. 3 seed Bulldogs (19-6).
“That first four minutes (of the fourth quarter) was big,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “It kind of killed their spirits. We did a good job of finishing, where the previous two times we didn’t.”
The Mariners had won 14 straight games by an average of 23 points but had to fight off Dixon twice during that run. They just got by the Bulldogs 58-57 on Jan. 7 and then 61-56 on Feb. 4.
“We played a much better game this time against them, better than we had this year,” Griffee said. “They are a good team. They made some runs on us, they hit some shots, but we were able to maintain, keep our composure. We played strong.”
The third matchup looked like it would go much the same as the previous two with East starting the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead.
Bennie Brooks then scored five points in a row, including an old-fashioned three-point play, Henry Tillett hit a thee-pointer and Caleb Hymon came up with a steal and layup to give the home team a 10-2 run to take a 54-42 advantage with 5:14 to go.
“I kind of thought it was going to be the same thing,” Griffee said. “Perry (Austin) started rebounding big, Henry hit a big three, Caleb hit a big shot, and we made our free throws. We were impressive from the line.”
Griffee’s squad went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished the night 14-of-16. Hymon went 6-of-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and ended 10-of-11 to tally 22 points. He had a career-high 31 points Monday in a 92-54 win over Richlands. He had scored just 22 points in the previous four games after missing four contests with a high ankle sprain.
Brooks led East with 23 points, followed by Jayden Shelton, Tillett and Austin with six apiece.
Dixon went 2-of-3 from the free-throw line after not attempting a foul shot in the first three quarters.
Logan Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 17 points, followed by Anthony Bajcar with 12.
East will now host No. 1 seed Pender (19-6), which has won nine games in a row since a 69-57 loss to the Mariners on Jan. 24. The Patriots’ Jajuan Carr and Hymon were both missing from that game. Carr scored 48 points in the first matchup, a 92-79 win for Pender. The tournament title game will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Everybody is healthy,” Griffee said. “We’ll go all out. We didn’t play good at all in that first game. We’ll focus on Carr. He’s a good player, but they’re long, athletic, No. 11 (Jakwon Moore) is good. We’ll have our hands full, but that is what you want. You want to play the best.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Dixon...………….16 9 15 8-48
East Carteret... 23 11 10 21-65
DIXON (48) – Hubbard 17, Bajcar 12, Bailey 8, Niccum 7, Lewis 4.
EAST CARTERET (65) – Brooks 23, Hymon 22, Austin 6, Shelton 6, Tillett 6, Nelson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.