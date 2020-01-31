HS Winter Track & Field

Croatan at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem........................... TBA

High School Basketball

Jayvee Girls: West Carteret at Jacksonville.......................... 4 p.m.

Jayvee Boys: West Carteret at Jacksonville.................... 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Girls: West Carteret at Jacksonville......................... 7 p.m.

Varsity Boys: West Carteret at Jacksonville.................... 8:30 p.m.

Jayvee Girls: Croatan at Dixon............................................ 4 p.m.

Jayvee Boys: Croatan at Dixon....................................... 5:30 p.m.

Varsity Girls: Croatan at Dixon............................................ 7 p.m.

Varsity Boys: Croatan at Dixon....................................... 8:30 p.m.

Jayvee Boys: East Carteret at Heide Trask...................... 4:30 p.m.

Varsity Girls: East Carteret at Heide Trask........................... 6 p.m.

Varsity Boys: East Carteret at Heide Trask..................... 7:30 p.m.

* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location

