MOREHEAD CITY — East Carteret and West Carteret could both really use a win this week, and one of them is going to get it on the county’s grandest gridiron stage.
The two county football teams will face off in Beaufort Friday for the 55th annual Mullet Bucket. Both programs are still reeling from lopsided losses in the season opener last week with West losing 49-7 to New Hanover and East falling 58-6 to West Craven.
Both opponents were tall orders for two county teams that experienced notable turnover in the offseason. New Hanover came into the season ranked No. 6 in the NCPreps.com’s 3A preseason rankings, while West Craven came in ranked No. 23 in the 2A by MaxPreps.com.
This game will be the much-needed salve for a sour start to the season for one team. The winner will also be treated to burgers and fries at Hwy 55 in Morehead City.
--------------------------
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will be looking to keep the momentum Friday after jumping out to 1-0 last week with a 19-2 victory over White Oak.
The Cougars will be at Swansboro this week for the annual Ben & Jerry’s Bowl, after which winners are treated on the field to ice cream from game sponsor Ben & Jerry’s of Emerald Isle.
The Cougars have fallen to the Pirates in each of the last two season openers. They lost 20-14 in 2018 and 27-20 in 2017.
--------------------------
ATLANTIC BEACH — Croatan sophomore Elliott Kleckner shattered the Fort Macon Elliott Coues Nature Trail course record Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the opening cross country meet of the season with a clocking of 17 minutes, 48 seconds. West Carteret’s Frank Rushok held the previous record of 18:16.
been killing it at practice. He’s’ the best I’ve seen in 25 years of coaching.”
Kleckner took ninth in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals freshman 2-mile race this summer in 9:51.
Defending 3A east regional champion D.H. Conley won the boys meet with 26 points. Croatan was the runner-up with 43, followed by West Carteret with 79 and Swansboro with 88. East Carteret didn’t score.
West captured the girls meet, putting up an impressive score of 20 to run away from Croatan with 40. D.H. Conley posted 68 points, followed by Swansboro with 127. East Carteret didn’t register a team score.
West’s Jenna Reiter cruised to a time of 21:26 on a day of tough conditions with the temperature reaching 92 degrees when the Civil War-era cannons fired off to start the race.
--------------------------
EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation wrapped up the 2019 Youth Surf Series this month at the western ocean regional access with its third contest of the season.
Hard onshore winds made for tough conditions that tested the competitors and the skills they learned this summer, but the kids were fearless in large, chunky waves.
Leo Franzese won the push-n-go, Hudson Kranick captured the boys 11-and-under, Natalie Kranick took the girls 14-and-under, and Bodie Jones placed first in the boys 14-and-under.
Leo Franzese, Hudson Kranick and Natalie Kranick each were crowned season champions in their respective divisions. Colton Ellis took home the top spot in the boys 14-and-under.
--------------------------
PELETIER — Limited Late Models, Legends, Mini Stocks, Street Stocks, U-CARs and Champ Karts will all be in action this Sunday in the Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood Labor Day Classic, presented by Solid Rock Carriers.
Tickets for Sunday’s Labor Day Classic are just $15 for adults, while kids 10 and under are admitted free.
For more information about Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, visit the track’s official website at www.carteretspeedway.com, “like” Carteret County Speedway on Facebook or follow @carteretcoswy on Twitter.
--------------------------
