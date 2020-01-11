MOREHEAD CITY — Another fast start meant another blowout victory Friday for the West Carteret boys basketball team in an 85-39 win over Swansboro.
The Patriots led 15-0 on their way to the mercy-rule win. The 40-point, running-clock rule went into effect just three minutes into the second half.
“We’ve finally gotten the message that if you come out and hit teams in the face really hard, you kind of stun them, and it can propel you,” West coach Mark Mansfield said.
The Patriots improved to 11-3 and 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference, thanks to their seventh consecutive victory.
West led 12-0 on Tuesday in a 74-45 win over Jacksonville. Other recent big early leads have included a 19-0 advantage versus New Bern in a 69-38 victory and a 21-5 lead over Croatan in an 83-51 win.
The Patriots have won six of their last seven by at least 19 points and captured those seven contests by an average of 26.7 points. They went unbeaten in three games this past week, including the Jacksonville win and a 55-36 victory over Pamlico on Wednesday.
“I told them going into the week that we needed to end this week 3-0,” Mansfield said. “We needed to bring effort and intensity every night. We needed to play hard. I thought we did that every night.”
The only bad news this week came in the form of injuries. J.J. Williams, James Kenon and Gavin Gillikin suffered minor injuries versus Pamlico, while Kel Jones may have seen his season come to an end with a shoulder injury.
“We’ve gone from 12 to 11,” Mansfield said. “It changes your rotation, your chemistry, your flow. You hold your breath, but you know something might happen. Whether it’s grades, kids getting in trouble, getting hurt, something eventually messes up your rotation, and your depth comes into play.”
All 12 players have gotten on the court in recent blowout wins, and every player again subbed in Friday versus Swansboro (5-10 overall, 0-2 league) despite the running clock shortening the game.
“I told them at halftime to try not to get that 40-point rule tonight because we had kids we needed to get time,” Mansfield said. “Once you get that running clock, you only get half the time.”
Mansfield has done his best to spread out playing time among a deep and athletic squad, not just to keep everyone on the team happy, but to prepare for losing players for whatever reason.
“You try the best you can to keep everybody happy, because you need all of them,” he said. “What they don’t understand is the value of what they provide at practice. They determine how far you go in the playoffs. To be competitive every day, make everyone work hard, it forces you to get better, your bench does that for you.”
Nine players scored versus the Pirates including Jalani Jones with a game-high 17 points with eight of those coming on dunks. The high-flying senior also had six rebounds and four steals.
J.J. Williams added 16 points, eight assists and five steals, while Josh Williams rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points to go with five rebounds.
Gillikin chipped in with nine points, followed by Jaylan Bradberry with eight points and five rebounds. Ean Jones also had eight points. Jaxon Ellingsworth and Blake McBride each had six points, and Kenon scored five.
Isaiah Rodriguez led Swansboro with 11, followed by Lorenzo White with nine and Isaiah Bromell seven.
After a hectic schedule that has included four three-game weeks, the Patriots will play just one game in each of the next two weeks. They will travel to White Oak (7-7, 0-2) on Friday and host Havelock (2-11, 1-1) on Friday, Jan. 24.
The schedule also flips from home heavy to road heavy. After playing five of its last seven at home, West will finish out its regular season schedule with six of nine on the road.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Swansboro........ 8 10 15 6-39
West Carteret 27 21 21 16-85
SWANSBORO (39) – Rodriguez 11, White 9, Bromelle 7, Wilson 6, Moreland 4, Jones 2.
WEST CARTERET (85) – J. Jones 17, J.J. Williams 16, J. Williams 10, Gillikin 9, Bradberry 8, E. Jones 8, Ellingsworth 6, McBride 6, Kenon 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.