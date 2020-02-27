Baseball
MLB Spring Training: Rays at Yankees....................... (MLB) 1 p.m.
MLB Spring Training: Astros at Nationals.................... (MLB) 6 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Delaware at College of Charleston.... (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
College women: Nebraska at Indiana.......................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
College women: Boston College at Louisville............ (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Wisconsin at Michigan...................... (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Indiana at Purdue.................................. (FS1) 7 p.m.
College women: Clemson at Florida St. .................... (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: CIAA Tourney quarterfinal TBA.......... (ASPIRE) 7 p.m.
College men: Radford at Hampton......................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Alabama at Texas A&M.................. (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: Temple at Wichita............................... (ESPN) 8 p.m.
NBA: Trail Blazers at Pacers........................................ (TNT) 8 p.m.
College men: Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky. (CBSSN) 8 p.m.
College men: Illinois at Northwestern.......................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College women: Syracuse at N.C. State.................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Nebraska......................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: CIAA Tourney quarterfinal TBA.......... (ASPIRE) 9 p.m.
College men: Colorado at California........................ (Pac12) 9 p.m.
College women: Arkansas at Mississippi St. ............. (SECN) 9 p.m.
College men: Arizona at Southern Cal. ................... (ESPN) 10 p.m.
College men: St. Mary’s Cal. at Santa Clara.......... (CBSSN) 10 p.m.
NBA: Lakers at Warriors....................................... (TNT) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Oregon St. at Oregon...................... (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: UC Irvine at Cal. Poly....................... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Golf
European: Oman Open 1st round.......................... (GOLF) 1:30 a.m.
European: Oman Open 1st round.......................... (GOLF) 5:30 a.m.
PGA: Honda Classic 1st round................................. (GOLF) 10 a.m.
PGA: Honda Classic 1st round................................... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Hockey
College men: Merrimack at Boston College.............. (NESN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Stars at Bruins......................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF CL: Leg 2 round of 16 in Mexico.............. (FS1) 10 p.m.
(Los Angeles FC vs. León)
CONCACAF CL: Leg 2 round of 16 in Honduras.......... (FS2) 10 p.m.
(Seattle vs. CD Olimpia)
