MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team captured its third straight 3A Coastal Conference dual team championship Wednesday with a sweep during a tri-meet with Havelock and Swansboro.
The Patriots haven’t missed a beat despite graduating four seniors with more than 200 combined wins from last season’s championship team. They finished the regular season 25-4 overall and 5-0 in the Coastal.
“We lost a lot last year, and Havelock came into the season ranked ahead of us in terms of personnel they brought back,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. Some nights we’ve risen to the occasion and some nights we have come up short. Tonight, we put it all together.”
The capper to the season came in a riveting 42-32 win over Havelock for the championship. The Rams came into the match 25-3 and went 1-1 on the night. They defeated Swansboro 54-14, while West won over the Pirates 72-11.
The match with Havelock was contested from start to finish, coming down to the final matchup at 113 pounds with West only leading 36-32. Sophomore Hayden Augenstein (39-12) controlled his bout with Trey Henke (19-14) for the most part but was put on his back in the second period to give the crowd a scare. He recovered and notched his fourth takedown of the match en route to a 3:37 pin for the victory.
Three of the first five bouts in the match lasted all three periods with West winning just one at 126 pounds. Christian Mezzaroba (23-10) started slow against Jaylen Jarman (17-21) but got help from a two-point penalty on the Havelock coach for arguing with the official. He led 6-2 after two periods and staved off a third-period rally to capture a 7-5 decision.
Four of West’s six remaining wins came via pin but none faster than Josh Henderson’s (44-5) lightning-fast, 37-second defeat of Vontrell Price (6-15) at 182 pounds. Jacob Bennett (40-5) pinned Kaden Moore (4-5) in 1:11 at 132.
The two other pins by West were big ones against solid opponents. Clayton Wilson (31-7) got the better of Gordon Whitfield (32-7) in 2:53 at 160, and Jake Reynolds (23-2) put Derek Waiau’s (32-9) shoulders to the mat in 3:16 at 220, a weight two divisions heavier than the senior typically wrestles.
Hiroki Cruz (31-7) won an 8-2 decision over Tate Cringan (19-20) at 170, and Joshua Knipe (16-8) won by forfeit at 195.
There were only five head-to-head bouts in the match with Swansboro (8-24), as the Pirates are having a down year with a limited roster.
The Patriots won four of those matchups with John Watts (16-10) pinning Klint Rhude (9-22) in 4:41 at 120 pounds, Nate Westbrook (1-3) pinning Giovanni Rodriguez (14-13) in 3:35 at 138, Jaiden Rittenhouse (33-15) pinning Zander Riley (5-14) in 1:13 at 145 and Daniel Day (9-12) pinning Tyler Dunn (13-24) in 1:39 at 152.
West will participate in the Coastal Conference Individual Tournament on Saturday at Havelock.
The 3A dual team state playoffs will begin Tuesday with seedings released Monday.
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 42, Havelock 32
106 – Seth Bliss (H) pin Skyler Oxford (WC), 1:16.
113 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) pin Trey Henke (H), 3:37.
120 – Cody Rutherford (H) pin John Watts (WC), 2:49.
126 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) dec. Jaylen Jarman (H), 7-5.
132 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Kaden Moore (H), 1:11.
138 – Nate Lucio (H) maj. dec. Austin Thompson (WC), 9-0.
145 – Xavier McCullough (H) maj. dec. Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC), 13-2.
152 – Jamie Duffy (H) pin Daniel Day (WC), 2:58.
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) pin Gordon Whitfield (H), 2:53.
170 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) def. Tate Cringan (H), 8-2.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Vontrell Price (H), 0:37.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Jake Reynolds (WC) pin Derek Waiau (H), 3:16.
285 – Isaiah Verspoor (H) pin Isaac McPherson (WC), 0:36.
----------------
West Carteret 72, Swansboro 11
106 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Isaac Gawronski (S) tech fall Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC), 15-0.
120 – John Watts (WC) pin Klint Rhude (H), 4:41.
126 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Jacob Bennett (WC) win by forfeit.
138 – Nate Westbrook (WC) pin Giovanni Rodriguez (S), 3:35.
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) pin Zach Riley (S), 1:13.
152 – Daniel Day (WC) pin Tyler Dunn (S), 1:37.
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – River Carroll (S) win by forfeit.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) win by forfeit.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) win by forfeit.
220 – Jake Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
285 – Isaac McPherson (WC) win by forfeit.
