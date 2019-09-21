MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret introduced three new members to its Sports Hall of Fame Friday, including 2011 alum C.J. Struyk.
The Patriots have added few football players to its Hall of Fame and even fewer athletes so recently removed from high school action. The 2016 East Carolina University graduate was proud to be one of the first in either category.
“I was pretty taken aback when they first told me,” Struyk said. “I’m very honored. It’s pretty cool. How humbling it is to be back at West and to be inducted into a Hall of Fame with such great company. I could not have done it without my coaches and teammates along the way. I will be forever thankful for West Carteret and for all of the people that helped me get to where I am today.”
The 26-year-old lined up at midfield next to fellow inductees Petrice Fox and Rodney Kemp who was standing in for Norman Clark on Friday at halftime of the game against D.H. Conley. The standout center and long snapper still fondly remembers his glory days as a Patriot on that very field.
“It’s a great feeling,” Struyk said. “I still feel like I got it a little bit. The glory days are over, but I still feel the love from everyone. Tonight, it was nice to hear people cheering for me on the (West football) field again. It felt good.”
Struyk is still very active in the West athletics community, serving as an assistant for the football team under head coach Daniel Barrow.
“I’ve been very grateful to come back and join coach Barrow on the squad,” he said. “We’ve had a great run of college-ability kids come through recently, which has been fun to see.”
Struyk’s legacy at West was long-lasting, and as a senior, he helped West to a 9-4 finish for the most wins in program history. The three-year starter at center was a 3A Coastal All-Conference selection and a 3A First Team All-State selection.
That year, per school records, the Patriots reached the second round of the state playoffs for just the second time in school history and finished as the fourth-leading team in the state in rushing offense with 4,192 yards. The 2010 team also defeated Havelock for the first time in 25 years and for only the second time since 1969.
Struyk was named by prep rankings the No. 1 long snapper in the state and No. 15 long snapper in the country. He was the starting center for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, just one of four West football players to ever play in the Shrine Bowl. He was one of just three Patriot players to ever sign with a Division I school when he walked on at East Carolina and eventually earned a full scholarship.
In college, the 6-2, 295-pound center appeared in 38 games and made 18 starts.
Since coming home to live full-time, Struyk has also been busy on his family’s boat, Piracy, fishing in billfish tournaments alongside his family. The 61-foot Shearline was the top money winner at the 25th annual Hatteras Village Offshore Open in May, walking away with $56,780 for a 655.9-pound blue marlin. The boat also weighed a 461.4-pounder at the 61st annual Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament.
“We killed it this summer,” Struyk said. “I wasn’t able to fish while I was playing football at ECU, so now I get to come home and enjoy the boat and get out there for some fishing. I think we caught seven blue marlin this summer.”
Struyk is part of a short list of recent West graduates who qualify for Hall of Fame nominations and have received the appropriate ballots. The committee – made up of president Steve Chalk, Katrina Smith, Craig McClanahan, Caroline Temple, Gordy Patrick and Kemp – is tasked with inducting selections that have been out of the school at least five years.
Former Athletic Director McClanahan, who retired this spring, was on the field Friday for the ceremony.
“I was responsible for keeping up with the nominations up until this year when I turned it over to (new Athletic Director) Michael (Turner),” McClanahan said. “We got it down to about 12 people. Lonnie Chisenhall was a shoe-in to get in, but he asked us to hold off on it until he was retired (from the Major League Baseball). So, we knew he was a lock for next year. With that knowledge, C.J. seemed like the best option for this year.”
Chisenhall is a 2006 West alum currently on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ roster. The longtime pro baseball player has suffered mounting injuries and is rumored to retire at the end of this season.
McClanahan pointed out that, in addition to Struyk and Chisenhall, there are a number of other 21st century athletes who deserve a selection but who have yet to be nominated.
“Being at the school for 22 years, I’ve seen some really amazing athletes come through,” McClanahan said. “There are people out there that need to be in this Hall of Fame, but their names have not been submitted.”
McClanahan also pointed out the unique factor of Struyk’s sport and the general lack of football selections in the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2000.
“We haven’t had a lot of football players go in,” he said. “Vaughan Johnson went in, Kenny Moore went in as a baseball/football player. This year was a good year to put a football player in, and the other two selections were both unanimous as well.”
Fox, whose maiden name is Butler, was a two-sport athlete at West, playing basketball and softball. On the hardwood, she joined the program’s 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds club. She was a two-time all-conference selection and the 1998 News-Times Player of the Year. On the softball diamond, Fox was a four-time all-conference selection and the school’s Best All-Around Female Athlete in 1998. She attended Lenoir Rhyne University and Fayetteville State University on scholarships.
Clark was unable to attend the event but spent 1954 to 1963 as head football coach at Morehead High School. He compiled a 91-17-2 record there, winning seven conference championships and the 1957 state championship. He also coached the 1964 West Carteret football team that won a conference championship with an 8-2-1 record. In 1965, Clark became the head coach at Southern Wayne where he compiled a 37-16-5 record.
