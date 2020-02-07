CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina sophomore pole vaulter Charles Cooley was recently named the Southern Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
It is the first weekly honor for the former West Carteret standout in his Catamount career.
Panels of the league’s track and field coaches made the selections.
The Morehead City native tied for first place in the men’s pole vault at the VMI Team Challenge, as he cleared a personal-best height of 4.65 meters (15-3).
His previous personal best was 4.60 meters (15-1) set at the Tiger Track Classic during the 2019 outdoor season. Cooley’s height of 4.65 meters is currently tied for second-best in the Southern Conference for the 2019-20 indoor season.
Cooley finished as runner-up at the 3A state met as a senior at West with a 15-0 vault after taking fourth as a junior with a 14-0 clearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.