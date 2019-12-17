OCEAN — Croatan captured a second straight Beast of the East title Saturday in the comfort of its own gym.
Last year, the Cougars won their annual wrestling tournament for the first time since 2012, but the competition took place at Newport Middle School in lieu of damage sustained at Croatan from Hurricane Florence.
West Carteret also attended the event this year and placed third, matching its finish last year.
The Cougars scored 212 points to win, followed by 192.5 from second-place New Bern and 172.5 from West. There were 16 teams in attendance.
The Cougars had two winners in Walker Gladwell at 220 pounds and Colton Sullivan at 160. Croatan finished with seven total podium placers.
Gladwell improved to 7-0 with his bracket win. The senior squared off with West’s Manuel Jaurequi (7-2) in the finals, racking up points toward a major decision before pinning the Patriots grappler in 5 minutes, 30 seconds. Gladwell reached the finals with a 17-6 major decision over Havelock’s Derek Waiau (12-5), following a 1:56 pin of West Craven’s Bryce McKeel (8-7) in the second round and a bye in the first.
Sullivan captured his title with a 12-5 decision over Mykel Warren (13-3) of Washington to improve to 10-2 on the season. The junior also had a bye in the first, followed by a 48-second pin of Dixon’s Adrian DeSousa (13-10) in the second round and a 9-6 decision over Can Kilic (12-4) of Chapel Hill to reach the finals.
Croatan’s second-place finishers were Jacob Caldwell (10-3) at 106 pounds, Luke Walker (10-3) at 126 and Zach Simonette (10-4) at 170. Third-place finishers were Drake Egan (13-3) at 152 and Ryan Lindsay (10-5) at 195.
Caldwell and Simonette both came a close decision away from winning their weight divisions. Caldwell was the first Croatan grappler to compete in the finals, going toe to toe with New Bern’s Paul DeNoia (14-2) before losing a 5-3 decision. He reached the first-place match with an 18-2 win over Pasquotank County’s Jacob Kresicki (11-4).
Simonette lost a 5-3 decision to West’s Hiroki Cruz (10-1) in his finals matchup. He reached the first-place match with a 7-0 decision over Bryan Ramirez (7-5) of Chapel Hill.
Walker was pinned at 1:58 in his finals matchup with Keagan Bolman (19-1) of Dixon, following a 5-2 decision over Wheatmore’s Seth Miller (12-4) in the semifinal.
Croatan’s third-place wrestlers didn’t compete for a title, but they did get to finish the day with a win. Egan did that with a 4:57 pin of Southwest Onlsow’s Ezekiel Jones (17-6). He reached the consolations finals with a 4:12 pin of First Flight’s Gage Tomlin (5-6).
Lindsey capped his day with a 7-0 decision over Ian Hamilton (11-5) of Chapel Hill to win third in his division. He reached the match with a 2:04 pin of Washington’s Hayden Anderson (10-10).
Other points scorers for Croatan were: Anthony Marello (12-6), fourth at 145 pounds; Dakota Gray (11-5), fourth at 182; Zack Barker (8-8), fifth at 132 pounds; Max Buglisi (9-5), sixth at 120 pounds; and Eli Simonette (6-7), sixth at 138.
West had one winner in Hiroki Cruz (10-1) at 170 pounds, leading a group of six podium placers for the Patriots.
Cruz faced a county foe in Croatan’s Zach Simonette (10-4) in his finals, capturing a 5-2 decision. The sophomore reached the first-place match with a 3:26 pin of Tristian Allison (11-8) of Topsail, following a 4:23 pin of Wheatmore’s Perry Welch (8-10) in the second round and a bye in the first.
The Patriots’ second placers were Jake Reynolds (15-2) at 182, Josh Henderson (13-4) at 195 and Manuel Jaurequi (7-2) at 220. Hayden Augenstein (14-8) at 106 pounds and Jacob Bennett (18-1) at 132 both finished third.
Jaurequi hung on for two-plus periods against his finals foe Walker Gladwell (7-0) of Croatan but was pinned in 5:30 to finish in second. He reached the first-place match with a 3:07 pin of Topsail’s Alex Jones (12-7).
Reynolds didn’t wrestle in his finals matchup due to an injury sustained during a 1:36 pin of Croatan’s Dakota Gray (11-5) in the semifinals. The division title went to Dixon’s Tyler Proffitt (17-2).
Henderson advanced to his first-place match with a 52-second pin of Richlands’ Jeffery Gibson (7-6) but was pinned in 45 seconds by New Bern’s Marcus Grist (7-1) in the finals.
Augenstein won his third-place matchup with a 2:05 pin of Pasquotank County’s Jacob Kresicki (11-4), which followed a 6-1 decision over Brooke Hermel (13-5) of Havelock to reach the consolation finals.
Bennett came close to pinning his third-place opponent Jadavin Erick (17-2) of Richlands but settled for an 18-2 technical fall. He reached the consolation finals with a 1:31 pin of Havelock’s Jaylen Jarman (8-9).
Bennett entered the tournament without a loss this season but faced another undefeated grappler in Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley (18-0), getting pinned in 4:21.
The last points scorer for West was Clayton Wilson (11-3) at 160 pounds who lost a 2-1 decision to Chapel Hill’s Can Kilic (12-4) in the consolation finals.
