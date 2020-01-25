OCEAN — The Croatan girls basketball team continued to run roughshod over the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference on Friday with a 67-3 win over Lejeune.
It was the ninth consecutive victory for a Cougars (13-2) team that is 8-0 in the league and has now won 29 games in a row in conference play.
After outscoring the Devil Pups (0-11) by a 17-3 spread in the first quarter, Croatan shut out the visitors, outscoring Lejeune 50-0 over the next three frames.
The Cougars have won all but one of their last nine games by double digits and have captured those victories by an average of 30 points.
Kelly Hagerty and Savannah McAloon each scored 12 points with Hagerty pulling down seven rebounds and McAloon three.
Alex Wolanzyk added nine points to go with three steals, and Samia Brimmer posted eight points.
Ally Roth had six points, eight assists and eight steals, while Logan Howard went for six points and four steals. Haley Cousins put up five points and four rebounds, while and Natalie Show contributed three points and three assists.
Croatan will be on the road against Southwest Onslow (5-7) on Tuesday. The Stallions, who are playing home games at Dixon while repairs are still being made to the gym after damage from Hurricane Florence, are third in the Coastal 8 with a 5-3 record.
