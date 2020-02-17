Basketball
College men: Xavier at St. John’s........................... (FS1) 6:30 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at Notre Dame........... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Bucknell at Holy Cross...................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: N.C. Central at N.C. A&T.................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Minnesota at Michigan St. .................... (BTN) 7 p.m.
College men: Vanderbilt at South Carolina................ (SECN) 7 p.m.
College men: West Virginia at Texas...................... (FS1) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Iowa St. at Kansas.............................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College women: Oregon St. at UCLA....................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Jacksonville St. at Prairie View A&M.. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Capitals at Golden Knights................................. (NHL) 6 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Chelsea vs. Manchester United................. (NBCSN) 2:55 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
