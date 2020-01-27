Basketball
College women: Minnesota at Indiana........................ (BTN) 6 p.m.
College men: UNC-Chapel Hill at N.C. State............... (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College women: Team USA at Connecticut............. (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Lehigh at American.......................... (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Florida A&M at Norfolk St. ................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Wisconsin at Iowa............................ (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Kansas at Oklahoma St. ..................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
NBA: Rockets at Jazz................................................. (NBA) 9 p.m.
Football
Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami............................ (FS1) 7 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Lightning at Stars.......................................... (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
AHL All-Star Challenge............................................. (NHL) 10 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open round of 16...................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open quarterfinals.................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open quarterfinals................................ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.