Auto Racing
NASCAR RaceDay at Daytona..................................... (FS1) 6 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy The Duel at Daytona............ (FS1) 7 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Iowa at Maryland.............................. (BTN) 6 p.m.
College women: Duke at Pittsburgh......................... (ACCN) 6 p.m.
College men: Memphis at Cincinnati........................ (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Wichita St. at UCF.............................. (ESPN2 7 p.m.
College women: Syracuse at UNC-Chapel Hill............ (FSCR) 7 p.m.
College men: College of Charleston at Hofstra........ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern........ (NESN) 7 p.m.
College men: Winthrop at Gardner-Webb................ (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College women: Auburn at South Carolina................ (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at Celtics.............................................. (TNT) 8 p.m.
College men: Iowa at Indiana..................................... (BTN) 8 p.m.
College women: Louisville at N.C. State.................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
College men: Colorado at Oregon............................. (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: Washington at Southern Cal. ............ (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
College men: Marshall at Texas San Antonio.......... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Murray St. at Austin Peay.................. (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Utah at Oregon St. ............................ (Pac12) 9 p.m.
College women: Vanderbilt at Texas A&M................... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: Arizona at California..................... (SECN) 10:30 p.m.
College men: Arizona St. at Stanford.................... (ESPN2) 11 p.m.
College men: BYU at Loyola Marymount............... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
College men: Washington St. at UCLA................... (Pac12) 11 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Genesis Invitational 1st round............. (GOLF) Noon, 2, 6 p.m.
LPGA: ISPS Handa Australian Open 2nd round........... (GOLF) 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Flyers at Panthers......................................... (NBCSN) 7 p.m.
NHL: Hurricanes at Coyotes................................. (FSCR) 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Sharks at Oilers....................................... (NBCSN) 9:30 p.m.
Softball
College women: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma St. ..... (ACCN) 10 a.m.
College women: Texas Tech vs. South Carolina.. (SECN) 12:30 p.m.
College women: Kansas vs. Missouri...................... (ESPNU) 1 p.m.
College women: Washington vs. Alabama.............. (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
