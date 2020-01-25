Auto Racing
IMSA Rolex 24 start at Daytona............................. (NBCSN) 2 p.m.
IMSA Rolex 24 continuation at Daytona............... (NBCSN) 11 p.m.
Basketball
College women: Army at Navy.............................. (CBSSN) 11 a.m.
College men: VCU at La Salle................................... (NBCSN) Noon
College men: Teams TBA........................................... (ESPN) Noon
College men: Teams TBA......................................... (ESPN2) Noon
College men: Illinois at Michigan.................................. (FS1) Noon
College men: Teams TBA......................................... (ESPNU) Noon
College men: Yale at Brown....................................... (NESN) Noon
College women: Nebraska at Wisconsin....................... (BTN) Noon
College men: Teams TBA........................................... (ACCN) Noon
College men: Villanova at Providence...................... (WNCT) 1 p.m.
College women: Army at Navy........................... (CBSSN) 1:30 p.m.
College men: LSU at Texas....................................... (ESPN) 2 p.m.
College men: Teams TBA....................................... (ESPN2) 2 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at DePaul.............................. (FS1) 2 p.m.
College men: Clemson at Louisville........................... (FSCR) 2 p.m.
College men: Boston University at Holy Cross........... (NESN) 2 p.m.
College men: Teams TBA....................................... (ESPNU) 2 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Rutgers............................. (BTN) 2 p.m.
College men: Tennessee at Kansas.......................... (ESPN) 4 p.m.
College men: TCU at Arkansas................................ (ESPN2) 4 p.m.
College men: N.C. State at Georgia Tech................... (FSCR) 4 p.m.
College men: SMU at Memphis.............................. (CBSSN) 4 p.m.
College men: Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M.............. (ESPNU) 4 p.m.
College men: Southern Cal. at Oregon St. ............... (Pac12) 5 p.m.
College men: Mississippi at Georgia.................... (SECN) 5:30 p.m.
College men: Kentucky at Texas Tech....................... (ESPN) 6 p.m.
College men: Kansas St. at Alabama...................... (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
College men: George Mason at Davidson............... (CBSSN) 6 p.m.
College men: Tulane at East Carolina..................... (ESPNU) 6 p.m.
College men: Baylor at Florida.................................. (ESPN) 8 p.m.
College men: New Mexico at Nevada...................... (CBSSN) 8 p.m.
College men: UCF at Wichita St. ............................ (ESPNU) 8 p.m.
College men: Vanderbilt at South Carolina................ (SECN) 8 p.m.
College men: Notre Dame at Florida St. ................... (ACCN) 8 p.m.
NBA: Lakers at 76ers.......................................... (WCTI) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Washington at Colorado........................ (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: Colorado St. at Utah St. .................. (ESPNU) 10 p.m.
Bull Riding
PBR: Unleash the Beast Sacramento................... (CBSSN) 10 p.m.
Figure Skating
U.S. Championships: Men’s short program........... (WITN) 2:30 p.m.
U.S. Championships: Free dance, pairs free skate.. (NBCSN) 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA: Farmers Insurance Open 3rd round.................. (WNCT) 3 p.m.
LPGA: Gainbridge at Boca Rio 3rd round.................... (GOLF) 3 p.m.
European: Omega Dhabi Desert Classic final rd. .... (GOLF) 11 p.m.
Gymnastics
College women: Iowa at Penn St. ............................... (BTN) 4 p.m.
Hockey
CHL: Kingston at Oshawa........................................... (NHL) 2 p.m.
College men: Boston University at Massachusetts.... (NESN) 6 p.m.
College men: Penn St. at Michigan St. ....................... (BTN) 6 p.m.
NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.................................. (WITN) 8 p.m.
College men: Ohio St. at Minnesota....................... (BTN) 8:30 p.m.
Horse Racing
Pegasus World Cup............................................. (WITN) 4:30 p.m.
Rugby
PR: Bristol vs. Gloucester..................................... (NBCSN) 10 a.m.
HSBC World Sevens Series TBA in New Zealand..... (OLY) 9:30 p.m.
Skiing
FIS Alpine World Cup in Quebec............................. (OLY) 1:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Leipzig............. (FS1) 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bor. Monchengladbach vs. Mainz........ (FS2) 9:30 a.m.
La Liga: Valencia vs. Barcelona............................ (BEIN) 9:50 a.m.
TSL: Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir.................................. (BEIN) Noon
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Schalke............... (FS2) 12:20 p.m.
La Liga: Sevilla vs. Granada.................................. (BEIN) 2:50 p.m.
Liga MX: UANL vs. Atlas......................................... (UNI) 7:55 p.m.
Liga MX: León vs. Pachuca..................................... (UNI) 9:55 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 3rd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 3rd round............................................ (TNN) Noon
Australian Open round of 16.................................. (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
Track & Field
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.............................. (NBCSN) 6 p.m.
X Games
Aspen 2020: Day 3................................................... (WCTI) 1 p.m.
Aspen 2020: Day 3................................................ (ESPN) 10 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
