BEAUFORT — East Carteret added two more members to its Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday before the boys basketball game.
Marla Hyman Lindsay and Chuck Lewis were honored to push the membership to 32.
Lindsay, class of 1995, was a member of the school’s first state championship team in 1993 when the girls track and field squad captured a state crown.
The 1995 Coastal Plains Conference Female Athlete of the Year, she once held the state triple jump record.
She earned a full scholarship to Western Carolina where she gained the program’s first three Southern Conference individual titles.
Lindsay is currently the assistant track and field coach at Guilford College.
Lewis was a standout student-athlete at Beaufort High School and graduated in 1962.
He was a member of three state championship basketball teams (1959-1961). The Seadogs won 91 straight games during that stretch, which still stands as a state record.
As member of the 1960 state title football team, he was part of a squad that set a state record by registering 13 consecutive shutouts. That mark now stands tied for second in state history.
Lewis attended UNC-Chapel Hill where he played baseball before transferring to Wilmington College (now UNC-Wilmington).
He served as a football coach at East Carteret for five years and led the team to a 7-3 record in 1972 and an 8-2 mark in 1973.
He started the track and field program in 1974 and founded the first junior varsity baseball program in the county in 1980. He was also instrumental in implementing the school’s weight-training program, as well as the first athletic booster club fundraiser known as the Mariner’s Feast in 1982.
In 1988, he became the first county athletic director.
Lewis, who started as a physical education teacher before rising to assistant principal, continued to serve in some capacity at East Carteret until 2015.
