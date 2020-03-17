HAVELOCK — The East Carteret girls soccer team played its first, and so far, only game of the spring season last week versus Havelock.
The Mariners jumped out to a 4-0 halftime advantage and cruised to a 9-0 mercy-rule victory.
“It was an important win for us because we wanted to start our season with a convincing win,” East coach Antonio Diaz said. “We had been working on the training grounds for four weeks prior to the game, and we wanted to see how the girls have grasped the formation and way of play. Even though there are many aspects to work on and much room for improvement, I am very satisfied with how everyone performed in our first contest.”
East dominated possession, played offense most of the game and created numerous chances. In addition to the nine goals, the team hit the post on four occasions. The players were well positioned on the field and showed deft passing, especially in the second half when most of the players finally settled in and got locked into game mode.
Gracie Somers put two shots in the net in the first half, scoring on an unassisted chance in the 29th minute, and then nine minutes later, scoring on an assist from Adrianna Seder. Somers registered a hat trick in the 64th minute on a Breslyn Studebaker assist who repaid the favor after getting an assist from Somers on the first goal of the contest in the third minute.
Studebaker ended the night with two goals and two assists after scoring in the 64th minute on an Emy Cloutier assist and assisting Seder on the final goal in the 78th minute.
Cloutier joined Somers with an identical stat line of three goals and an assist. She hit an Olympic goal in the 13th minute when she scored on a corner kick, scored on a Seder assist in the 44th minute and scored unassisted in the 67th minute.
“We have our entire offense back from last season, and they continued to work together well and produced goals,” Diaz said.
Somers and Cloutier return for their senior seasons and fourth years on the varsity.
The Division II college signees have helped the team advance to the fourth round of the 1A playoffs in each of the past two seasons and the third round in 2017. The Mariners set a program record for wins in a season last year at 19-5. The previous record was 12 wins.
Last year’s team swept Onslow County 2A perennial powers Dixon, Southwest Onslow and Richlands in 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference play and defeated West Carteret for the first time in school history.
Somers and Cloutier have combined to produce 133 goals in three seasons, which accounts for 56 percent of the team’s total goals (238) during that time, and 43 percent (62) of the team’s total assists (146).
Stalwart defender Katy Willis is also a senior while Studebaker is a junior. The rest of the 13 players on the roster are underclassmen.
“We have a very strong sophomore class, and we are very pleased with how much progress they are showing in their skills,” Diaz said. “Defenders Charlotte Bickley, Ella Hamilton and Kendalyn Dixon worked really hard and help goalie Samantha Lewis earn her first clean sheet of the season.”
Seder joins fellow sophomore midfielders Caroline Harrison and Sami Mason and sophomore defender Meredith Brooks as up-and-coming cornerstones of the program.
East’s next game is tentatively scheduled after April 6 when the N.C. High School Athletic Association is set to lift the suspension of spring games due to the coronavirus pandemic.
