OCEAN — West Carteret captured its third straight County Cup wrestling title in dominant fashion Thursday.
The Patriots led as much as 32-3 in the finale match with Croatan, winning five straight weight classes from 145 pounds to 182 en route to a 44-24 victory over their host.
“I was surprised,” Croatan coach David Perry said. “West came ready to wrestle, and we didn’t. I didn’t have us ready. I take full responsibility for that.”
The run started with a 9-4 decision by West’s Jaiden Rittenhouse (19-11) over Anthony Marello (23-10). Rittenhouse faced a 4-3 deficit going into the third period before pulling off two near falls to win. At 152 pounds, the Patriots’ Cole Reynolds (8-4) jumped out to a 9-2 lead after the first three minutes and hung on for a 9-6 win by decision over Drake Egan (21-7).
Clayton Wilson (15-5) at 160 pounds kept the run going for West with a 4:30 pin of Colton Sullivan (21-4) after leading 9-6 in the third period. West’s Hiroki Cruz (16-4) and Zach Simonette (18-9) went scoreless for two periods before Cruz scored a near fall for the only three points of the match.
Josh Henderson (25-5) finished the run off with a 19-3 technical fall over Dakota Gray (25-7). Henderson racked up the points with four near falls, three takedowns and three escapes.
“I’m hoping this is a sign of good things,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “We’re a young team in age and experience. They’re learning to work harder in practice more consistently, and that has carried over into matches. Tonight was the best effort I’ve seen.”
Three of the five West victories during the run pitted a Patriot grappler against a Cougar wrestler with a better overall record.
“Those were matches we thought we would win,” Perry said. “We lost three straight we expected to win, and you really don’t have a chance when you do that.”
The match between West and Croatan marked the end of the annual tri-meet that includes East Carteret. The Patriots opened the night with a 54-21 victory over the Mariners, followed by a 62-12 win from Croatan over East.
All three schools are primed to perform well in their classifications during the postseason – West in 3A, Croatan in 2A and East in 1A. West is 10-1 as a dual team this season and Croatan 13-2.
East, which has three 20-win wrestlers among other standouts, struggles to produce full lineups perennially and is 9-13 this season.
“Going up against these two schools is a great motivation and great competition for the boys,” East coach Harrison Smith said. “I always enjoy seeing them. (East) never wrestled Croatan for a long time. Not sure why, but I’m glad we see them every year now. A lot of these guys are friends, and they know each other and the way they wrestle.”
West has consistently been the top program in the event for the last three years. In 2018-2019, it defeated Croatan 54-16 and East 66-18. In 2017-2018, it beat the Cougars 38-26 and the Mariners 60-22.
“My hat is always off for Croatan,” West coach Kevin Smith said. “They run a great program here with great coaches and great kids. A match like this is always fun because it’s a county rivalry, but also, it’s a checkpoint for us. We’re very fortunate to win.
“East Carteret is definitely a program that’s building. They have some good quality wrestlers on their team. We’re always happy to compete against them.”
The Patriots jumped out to a 12-0 lead over Croatan with a win by forfeit in the opening 126-pound bout, followed by Jacob Bennett (27-3) pinning Cody Raymond (11-4) in 49 seconds at 132.
The only win for the Cougars through the first eight weight classes came at 138 pounds where Eli Simonette (12-8) won a 14-10 decision over Austin Thompson (8-13). Simonette led 10-4 going into the third period and survived Thompson’s late surge with two escapes and a reversal.
After West’s five straight wins from 145 to 182 pounds, Croatan thinned the deficit with victories at 195, 220 and 285. Ryan Lindsay (22-7) picked up the win at 195 with a 9-4 decision over West’s Joshua Knipe (5-5). Lindsay did most of his damage in the second period with two reversals and an escape to carry a 7-4 lead into the third.
Following a win by forfeit at 220 pounds, the final four weight classes were all decided via pin. Walker Gladwell (20-1) put Isaac McPherson (9-16) to the mat in a quick 51 seconds at the heavyweight spot, West’s Hayden Augenstein (23-10) pinned Noah Pjanic (5-5) in 2:42 at 106, Croatan’s Jacob Caldwell (25-5) pinned Ariana Wolkerstorfer (16-11) in 3:30 at 113 and West’s John Watts (4-5) pinned Angelica Steffy (5-9) in 2:58 at 120 to end the match.
The Patriots were without 195-pound wrestler Jake Reynolds (15-2) due to holiday travels.
There were two notable matchups in the West-East match, but the best came at 170 with the Mariners’ Jathan Parker (27-3) winning an epic 18-17 decision over Clayton Wilson (15-5). Parker corralled four takedowns en route to an overtime win by decision.
The other matchup between two wrestlers with good records came at 182 with West’s Henderson pinning Jack McMahon (11-10) in 1:36.
Five of the other 12 weight divisions were decided by pin and seven more by forfeit. Five of the seven were in West’s favor, one was a double forfeit at 106 pounds and the last a win for East at 220.
“There’s never going to be a time when we’re going to fill a roster that can go toe to toe in duals with West and Croatan,” Harrison Smith said. “Missing two of our guys tonight didn’t help, but I thought the matches we wrestled were good.”
The Mariners were without 126-pound sophomore Shane Hatfield (22-2) and 132-pound junior Ronan Carletta (9-6).
There were six weight divisions in the Croatan-East match decided by forfeit. The Cougars finished 6-2 in head-to-head matchups, including pins from Eli Simonette at 138 pounds, Landon Gray (3-3) at 170, Dakota Gray at 182, Carson Perkins (2-3) at 195, Gladwell at 220 and Caldwell at 113.
Landon Gray’s 11-9 decision over East’s Parker was impressive considering his relatively minimal experience. The sophomore began the match with ferocious energy, jumping out to a 9-4 lead after one period, thanks to two near falls and a pair of takedowns.
“That kid came out with a lot of energy, and Jathan spent the rest of the match in claw mode, trying to get out of the hole,” Harrison Smith said. “He had some good moments and some bad moments.”
Here are results of the duals:
West Carteret 44, Croatan 24
106 – Hayden Augenstein (WC) pin Noah Pjanic (C).
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC).
120 – John Watts (WC) pin Angelica Steffy (C).
126 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Cody Raymond (C).
138 – Eli Simonette (C) dec. Austin Thompson (WC), 14-10.
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) dec. Anthony Marello (C), 9-4.
152 – Cole Reynolds (WC) dec. Drake Egan (C), 9-6.
160 – Clayton Wilson (WC) pin Colton Sullivan (C).
170 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) dec. Zach Simonette (C), 3-0.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) tech fall Dakota Gray (C), 19-3.
195 – Ryan Lindsay (C) dec. Joshua Knipe (WC), 9-4.
220 – Zach Lindsay (C) win by forfeit.
285 – Walker Gladwell (C) pin Isaac McPherson (WC).
--------------
Croatan 62, East Carteret 12
106 – Noah Pjanic (C) win by forfeit.
113 – Jacob Caldwell (C) pin Luke Franks (EC), 0:55.
120 – Angelica Steffy (C) win by forfeit.
126 – Double forfeit.
132 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Zack Barker (C), 1:01.
138 – Eli Simonette (C) tech fall Josiah Hynes (EC), 15-0.
145 – Anthony Marello (C) win by forfeit.
152 – Drake Egan (C) win by forfeit.
160 – Colton Sullivan (C) win by forfeit.
170 – Landon Gray (C) dec. Jathan Parker (EC), 11-9.
182 – Dakota Gray (C) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 0:52.
195 – Carson Perkins (C) pin Avery Cox (EC), 0:42.
220 – Walker Gladwell (C) pin Daniel White (EC), 1:08.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) pin Zach Lindsay (C), 1:05.
-------------
West Carteret 54, East Carteret 21
106 – Double forfeit.
113 – Ariana Wolkerstorfer (WC) win by forfeit.
120 – John Watts (WC) pin Luke Franks (EC), 1:15.
126 – Christian Mezzaroba (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Jacob Bennett (WC) pin Josiah Hynes (EC), 1:19.
138 – J.T. Lawrence (EC) pin Nate Westbrook (WC), 1:35.
145 – Jaiden Rittenhouse (WC) win by forfeit.
152 – Cole Reynolds (WC) win by forfeit.
160 – Daniel Day (WC) win by forfeit.
170 – Jathan Parker (EC) dec. Clayton Wilson (WC), 18-17, TB-1.
182 – Josh Henderson (WC) pin Jack McMahon (EC), 1:14.
195 – Joshua Knipe (WC) pin Avery Cox (EC), 1:43.
220 – Daniel White (EC) win by forfeit.
285 – Ezekiel Jayne (EC) pin Cyrek Turra (WC), 0:42.
