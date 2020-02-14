JACKSONVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team finished a league season undefeated for the first time since 1984 on Thursday with a 56-51 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots (19-3 overall) gained their 15th straight victory to end the 3A Coastal Conference campaign with a 10-0 mark. They won the league outright by holding off the Monarchs (15-7 overall) who fell to 8-2 with the loss.
West earned its first conference championship in 33 years last season with an 8-2 record.
J.J. Williams came to the rescue against Northside, scoring nearly 60 percent of his team’s points with 33, including 26 in the second and third quarters. He hit six three-pointers in those two frames.
West outscored the Monarchs in the second and third quarters by a combined 38-24 but were outscored 27-18 in the first and fourth.
Only four players scored for West with Jaylan Bradberry and Gavin Gillikin going for eight apiece and James Kenon seven.
After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Northside’s Aaron Oates tallied 21 in the next three periods.
The Patriots went 8-of-12 from the foul line, while Northside went 10-of-16.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
W. Carteret..... 11 21 17 7-56
Northside........ 17 15 9 10-51
WEST CARTERET (56) – Williams 33, Bradberry 8, Gillikin 8, Kenon 7.
NORTHSIDE (51) – Oates 23, Vlassis 9, Conley 9, Jones 7, Jones 3.
