OCEAN — Jacob Caldwell was 41-8 last year when he broke his arm in the regular season finale. His season was over.
He would have been focused entering his senior year, regardless, but the abrupt ending to his junior campaign sharpened it like a razor.
“I’ve been working since last February and all throughout the spring, summer and fall,” the Croatan senior said.
Caldwell said he was looking forward to the postseason and aimed to place at the state tournament when he injured his right arm in the first period of the 113-pound match versus Pender.
“It was definitely a heartbreaker,” he said. “It was not fun.”
He spent just about every other day in the offseason wrestling at Croatan or on the beach. A trip to a Florida tournament resulted in All-American status.
“I went hard this offseason, so hopefully it pays off,” he said. “I’m pretty confident, and I’ve definitely got my eyes on first at states this year.”
A wrestler for three years – he took off his freshman campaign, thinking he was too small and the sport wasn’t for him – Caldwell went to work on his bottom wrestling in the offseason, feeling confident in just about every other aspect of his game.
“I knew I could beat pretty much anyone on my feet and beat most anyone on top, but I’m long and lanky, so it’s hard to get up when I’m on the bottom,” He said. “I focused on that technique a lot.”
Caldwell is 38-7 at 106 pounds this season and has performed well in every tournament.
He started the season by winning the Bulldog Invitational at Dixon with a 2-1 decision victory over New Bern’s Paul DeNoia (19-5) in the 106-pound final.
“That was a good match,” he said. “Me and that guy have been wrestling forever.”
DeNoia later retuned the favor at Croatan’s Beast of the East, beating Caldwell by a 3-1 decision in the 106-pound final. In the ultra-tough Boneyard Bash at Jack Britt High School, Caldwell won the rubber match, taking a 5-2 decision in the 106-pound consolation semifinal.
Caldwell followed his win at the Bulldog by taking third at the Swiss Bear in New Bern with an 11-3 major decision over Havelock’s Brooke Hermel (18-8) in the third-place match.
“That was a little bit of a disappointment,” he said. “I messed up my eating schedule and had to cut a lot of weight the day before.”
He dropped to the consolation round at the Swiss Bear when he was pinned by Topsail’s Ethan Blevins (38-4) in 3:53 in the semifinal. He got some payback Saturday at the Dan Varner Patriot Duals when he got by Blevins in a 3-2 decision.
“I think that is the one match that stands out this season, to beat that Topsail guy after he pinned me at the Swiss Bear,” Caldwell said.
He also showed improvement this year against Laney’s Mark Samuel (40-0), a favorite to win the 106-pound division at the 4A state tournament. Samuel pinned Caldwell in 4:45 in the quarterfinal at Chapel Hill’s prestigious Tiger Holiday Classic, but Caldwell later suffered a competitive 4-2 decision loss in the Boneyard Bash semifinal.
“That match was actually a big confidence boost for me,” he said.
Caldwell fought through seven matches to take fourth at the Tiger, dropping an 8-4 decision in the third-place bout versus Hough’s Brandt Fajerman (40-4).
“That was a long tournament,” he said. “I was OK with fourth. I would have loved to get first, but that was a tough, two-day tournament.”
Caldwell went on to place fourth at the Boneyard with a 3-2 loss to Braedon Bailey (34-1) of Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) in the third-place match.
In addition to individual success, he’s also been a part of much team glory with Croatan earning the runner-up honor at the 2A state dual tournament in each of the past seasons.
“We have to win it this year,” he said. “We’ve gotten second two years in a row, so the third time is a charm. We have to get it done.”
Caldwell’s wrestling career will come to an end over the next month. A solid student with a 3.14 GPA, he plans on attending Cape Fear Community College for its boat manufacturing and marine propulsion program.
“I would definitely say I’m better at wrestling than I am at school,” he said. “But I shoot for A’s and B’s. I’m interning at Winter Yachts in Swansboro right now. My future holds something to do with boats.”
Here are a few of Caldwell’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Forrest Gump.”
Favorite TV Show: “Disjointed.”
Favorite Cartoon: “Garfield.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Zac Brown Band.
Favorite Song: “Wagon Wheel” by Darius Rucker.
Favorite Book: Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss.
Favorite Team: New England Patriots.
Favorite Athlete: Thomas Gilman.
Favorite Vacation: Bahamas.
Favorite Hobby: Fishing.
Favorite Subject: Boat building.
Favorite Quote: “If you always do what you always did, you will always get what you always got.”
Favorite Food: Steak and eggs.
Favorite Drink: Sweet tea.
Favorite Restaurant: Mushashi.
Favorite Season: Summer.
Favorite Sports Memory: It would either be pulling a prank on coach (David) Perry when we went to Florida, or when I sealed the win over West (Carteret) with a pin.
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Robert Staab.
Favorite Sport: Wrestling.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: I always wipe my shoes off once I get on the mat, grab my toes and squat, then step on the line ready to go.
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Favorite Follow on Twitter/Instagram: @boats.daily.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Hillary Clinton, coach Charles Colborn and coach David Perry.
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Walker Gladwell, Harris Rodgers, Zach Barker, Ryan Lindsay, Aaron Keel and coach Charles Colborn.
Items For A Deserted Island: A gun, fishing pole, lighter, rope and machete.
