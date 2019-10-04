The West Carteret and Croatan county rivalry matchup created plenty of disagreement among the panel with a 5-4 split.
Brian North (WCTI-12), Brian Bailey (WNCT-9), Billy Weaver (WITN-7), Dennis Thomason (News-Times) and Zack Nally (News-Times) went with Croatan while J.J. Smith (News-Times), Deana King (NCPreps.com), Tim Hower (CarolinaPreps.com) and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) go with West Carteret.
The Northside-Jacksonville and Clinton affair is also a 5-4 split.
Bailey, Weaver, Nally, King and Barnes like Clinton while North, Smith, Thomason and Hower take Northside-Jacksonville.
Three other high school games see three panelists break from the pack in each tilt with Weaver involved each time.
Thomason and Nally join him to take Northeastern over Havelock, Bailey and King join him to pick Trask over Pender and King and Barnes join him to predict a South Brunswick win over North Brunswick.
Two games apiece feature two panelists in the minority with Weaver involved each time.
Barnes teams with him to grab North Lenoir over Washington and Bailey teams with him to select Ayden-Grifton over West Craven.
Weaver keeps the against-the-grain picking alive by being the only member of the panel to go with East Carteret over Richlands.
Two high school and college games apiece are unanimous picks.
The entire panel picks Kinston over North Lenoir, New Hanover over Topsail, Auburn over Florida and Ohio State over Michigan State.
The online editors earned a one-game win last week with a 25-11 record. Carteret Publishing was next at 24-12 and the TV sports anchors finished third with a 20-16 mark.
Hower soared to the win in the individual standings at 10-2 followed by Smith at 9-3 and Thomason and King each at 8-4. Bailey, Barnes, Weaver and Nally tied with 7-5 records and North rounded out the nine at 6-6.
The entire panel correctly picked West Carteret over Farmville Central, Croatan over Lejeune, Swansboro over Union and Notre Dame over Virginia.
The entire panel missed on Tennessee’s win over Atlanta.
Smith was the only one to rightly take New Orleans over Dallas and Nally was the only one who failed to go with New England over Buffalo.
North and Bailey missed on Wake Forest’s victory over Boston College.
Nally, King and Hower wisely went with East Carteret over Pender and North, Bailey and Hower hit on Duke’s triumph over Virginia Tech. North, Weaver and King missed on the N.Y. Giants’ win over Washington.
The Florida State and N.C. State machup created a 5-4 split with Weaver, Smith, Thomason, King and Hower rightly picking N.C. State.
The online editors pushed their four-game lead in the overall team standings to five last week and now have a 150-60 record. Carteret Publishing is second at 145-65 followed by the TV sports anchors with a 139-71 mark.
Hower moved into first place in the overall individual standings with a 52-18 record. Bailey fell back into a tie for second with Thomason and Smith at 50-20 apiece. Barnes and King are each 49-21 followed by Weaver at 47-23. Nally is next at 45-25 followed by North at 42-28.
