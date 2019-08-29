MOREHEAD CITY — The Mullet Bucket is the key matchup for the panel this week.
All nine members go with West Carteret over East Carteret.
Three other games are unanimous picks with the entire panel picking Havelock over New Bern, Jacksonville over East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill over Southwest Onslow.
College games ease their way on to the panel for the first time this football season with two games making the slate.
The nine members take a stab at East Carolina at N.C. State and South Carolina vs. North Carolina.
One panelist breaks from the pack in each of those contests.
Brian North (WCTI-12) likes East Carolina over N.C. State and Brian Barnes (CarolinaGridiron.com) takes North Carolina over South Carolina.
Two panelists go against the grain in four games apiece.
Brian Bailey (WNCT-9) and Billy Weaver (WITN-7) are each involved in three of them.
They team up to predict a Swansboro win over Croatan and a Pender victory over Topsail. Tim Hower (CoastalPreps.com) joins Bailey to take Southside over Dixon. Deana King (NCPreps.com) joins Weaver to pick White Oak over Richlands.
Three panelists are in the minority in two games apiece.
Bailey, Weaver and King team up to grab Spring Creek over Lejeune, while Weaver, Hower and King like South Central over West Craven.
Last week was a pretty good one for the panel.
Carteret Publishing took the first week of the season with a 28-5 mark. followed by the online editors at 27-6 and the TV sports anchors at 26-7.
Dennis Thomason (News-Times), J.J. Smith (News-Times) and Bailey each went 10-1. Barnes, Hower and King went 9-2 apiece, followed by Weaver, Zack Nally (News-Times) and North tied at 8-3.
Three games were unanimous picks with the entire panel correctly choosing West Craven over East Carteret, East Duplin over Richlands and Kinston over Farmville Central.
One panelist fell by the wayside in five games apiece.
All but North rightly took New Hanover over West Carteret, all but King rightly chose Croatan over White Oak, all but Nally rightly selected North Duplin over South Lenoir and all but Weaver rightly picked Jacksonville over Southwest Onslow and Northside-Jacksonville over Laney.
North, Smith and Barnes failed to take Swansboro over Dixon, while Bailey, Nally and Hower failed to go with New Bern
over Goldsboro.
Bailey and Smith were the only two to correctly choose Lejeune over Jones Senior.
The Havelock and Dillon matchup was cancelled and didn’t factor in the standings.
