MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret girls basketball team got back in character Tuesday with a 64-45 win over Northside-Jacksonville.
The Patriots (7-10 overall), still reeling from losses to Havelock 47-38 on Friday and White Oak 32-25 Jan. 17, needed a convincing win, and they got it over the Monarchs (1-16).
“If you look at how we played those two games, it was vastly uncharacteristic of us,” West assistant coach Cory Noe said. “We were very disappointed with that play, but we came back and had a strong practice (on Monday) and show showed up tonight with a very mature performance.”
Noe filled in for head coach Lindsey Howell in the postgame interview.
“Northside is a team that always plays us well,” Noe said. “They can get in our space and go on runs because of the athletes they have. We knew they’d make a run. The question was whether we could handle the pressure and respond positively.”
West held a strong 22-6 lead after the first quarter before allowing the Monarchs to creep back to a single-digit deficit in the fourth quarter. The Patriots finished the game off with six of the final eight points to secure the win.
With the victory, the Patriots improve to 2-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference, good for a fourth-place tie with Havelock (2-3). Jacksonville (5-0) is the frontrunner with Swansboro (3-2) and White Oak (3-2) tied for second.
Caroline Beaver stepped up to lead the Patriots in scoring with a career-high 17 points. The junior scored 10 of her team’s 22 in the first quarter and sank three of the team’s five treys.
“She stepped up big with 17 points and limiting her turnovers,” Noe said. “She’ll get spurts where if she gets her feet set and gets into a rhythm, she can knock them down. It’s just about getting it consistently, but tonight we needed leadership and some baskets, and she responded. I can’t sing her praises enough.”
With leading scorer senior Mackenzie Reed (12.6 points per game) out for a long stretch of time in the second half with an eye injury, West needed scoring help from others in the fourth quarter.
It got that with six points from Cayman Montgomery, four from Jayden Lupton and two apiece from Adrianna Rhodes, Kiki Hester, Emme Baber and Beaver.
“Kenzie was out for a good stretch of time,” Noe said, “so it was our underclassmen carrying the weight. Everyone answered the call.”
Montgomery got the crowd involved in the fourth quarter with a savage block on one end of the court and then a three-pointer on the other. She finished the game with 14 points.
“When Cayman got that big block, that’s when everyone lost it,” Noe said. “Just like any team, we feed off that.”
Northside looked to mount a rally in the fourth quarter but could only score at the free-throw line, where seven of its last nine points came from. It finished 16-of-30 there on the night. West shot an impressive 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Northside’s top scorers were Makenna Gibson with 13 points and Ja’niyah Simmons and Alley Urraca with nine apiece.
Other scorers for West were Reed with eight, Annie Fitzpatrick and Baber with six apiece, Rhodes with five and Hester and Lupton with four apiece.
West will be at Jacksonville (12-3 overall) on Friday, looking to avenge a 62-51 loss on Jan. 7, while Northside will host Swansboro (14-2).
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside.......... 6 11 17 11-45
West Carteret.. 22 11 13 18-64
NORTHSIDE (45) – Gibson 13, Simmons 9, Urraca 9, Fisher 6, Jefferson 5, Cole 3.
WEST CARTERET (64) – Beaver 17, Montgomery 14, Reed 8, Baber 6, Fitzpatrick 6, Rhodes 5, Hester 4, Lupton 4.
