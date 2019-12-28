MOREHEAD CITY — J.J. Williams continued a family legacy when he passed the century mark for career points earlier this season.
The West Carteret boys basketball senior was honored for his achievement with a courtside ceremony before an 83-51 win over Croatan on Dec. 20 in front of his family and teammates.
“It meant a lot to me to be able to have that in a game against a school that I hung around a lot as a kid,” Williams said. “My whole family was there, and I had a good game, too. That really boosted my confidence.”
Among the Williams faithful in the crowd was his father, Dexter Williams, who coached at Croatan between 2009-2012, and his brother, Ashley Williams, who played three years for the Cougars and was also a member of the “century club.”
Williams transferred to West before his sophomore year in 2017-2018, looking to overcome an underwhelming freshman scoring output of 74 points at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston.
“I’m proud of myself,” Williams said. “I worked really hard. I’m glad I hit it. I thought I might not because I didn’t get to shoot the ball much as a freshman (at Arendell Parrott). But I hit it, and I’m happy. I’m going to keep it going, see how high I can get it.”
Williams is the latest West basketball player to eclipse 1,000 points since Arron Stewart did it in 2016-2017. As of Christmas break, the Patriot standout has 1,094 points to his name.
The reigning 3A Coastal Conference Player of the Year came into the season needing only 92 points to reach the century mark. He increased his scoring total each year, with 74 in 2016-2017, 399 in 2017-2018 and 435 in 2018-2019.
This season, Williams is averaging 16.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 3.8 turnovers per game. He is shooting 46 percent from the floor, 34 percent from deep range and 85 percent from the free-throw line.
As a junior, he averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 4.2 turnovers per game for a team that finished 19-6 overall and captured its first conference championship in 33 years. As a sophomore, West finished 13-8 with Williams averaging 19 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 4.3 turnovers per game.
Williams’ average as a junior was followed by teammate DaShawn Jones who also reached double figures with 13 points per game. When Williams was a sophomore, West had three double-digit scorers per night with Shakur Frazier (13) and Christian Frazier (12.4) included.
Williams’ best game as a Patriot came in a 75-70 win over Havelock on Jan. 25, scoring 35 points on 80 percent shooting and adding four rebounds, six assists and three steals. His best game this season was a 25-point effort in an 84-69 loss to East on Dec. 6. The Patriots previously beat the Mariners 74-70 on Nov. 22.
