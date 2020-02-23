BEAUFORT — Following the wild East Carteret and Pender final in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference tournament championship game Saturday in front of a packed house, both coaches said it came down to heart.
That theory played out in part in the free-throw statistics, which showed the benefits of aggressiveness. The No. 2 seed Mariners went 19-of-33. The No. 1 seed Patriots went 4-of-7.
Those numbers helped East win its first league tournament title since 2016 with a wild 56-54 win on its home court.
“That was awesome,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “Holy cow, I’m so proud of those kids. They played their guts out. We got down, came back, took the lead, weathered the storm, They just wanted it. They had so much heart. It shows how special this group is.”
The Mariners (20-3) won their 16th game in a row to reach the 20-win mark for the 13th time in the program’s 55-year history, and for the fifth time in the last eight years. They also won the 12th conference tournament championship in program history after winning the program’s 17th regular season title.
The teams shared the regular season league title with 13-1 records after splitting the season series. Pender drew the tournament’s No. 1 seed out of a hat. The rubber match featured a matchup of two of the top 1A teams in the state with the Mariners ranked No. 4 and the Patriots ranked No. 6 in the latest NCPreps/HS Media 1A Poll.
East took just one free throw in the first quarter while Pender didn’t attempt any. The Mariners went 6-of-10 in the second quarter, 6-of-12 in the third and 7-of-10 in the fourth. The Patriots went 1-of-1 in the second, 1-of-2 in the third and 2-of-4 in the fourth.
“Of course, the foul calls, you expect that,” Pender coach Rayford Hankins said. “But there were times tonight when I questioned our heart. You have to bring it, that desperation, and we didn’t bring that.”
Pender (19-7) entered the game having won nine in a row since a 69-57 loss at East on Jan. 24. The Patriots’ leading scorer Jajuan Carr and East’s second-leading scorer Caleb Hymon were both missing from that game with ankle injuries. Carr scored 48 points in the first matchup, a 92-79 win for Pender on Dec. 17, 2019.
In the second matchup with Carr, a 6-2, 180-pound guard who averages 22.5 points and has been offered scholarships by East Carolina, USC Upstate, Rider, Presbyterian and others, the Mariners held him to two points in the first half and eight in the game.
“That’s amazing,” Griffee said. “ We were able to stop his drives. We didn’t press much. They are super athletic and fast. That is the only thing we changed. We packed it in that zone, and thankfully, they shot as bad as we did.”
An East team that averages 4.9 three-pointers per game made just one in the league title game. The Patriots made four.
Trailing 55-51, Jakwon Moore, who scored a game-high 22 points, sank that fourth three-pointer of the night from the left elbow to bring his team to within one with 12 seconds left in the game. East’s Henry Tillett then made the second of two free throws attempts with 10.2 seconds to go to make it 56-54.
Pender’s ensuing possession was broken up when Hymon knocked the ball out of bounds with 4.1 ticks remaining. On the inbounds pass in front of the Patriots’ bench, Michael Armstrong took the ball and drove baseline but his jumper was short with 1.5 to go and an East rebound sent the players and crowd into a frenzy.
“The crowd, the energy, the place was packed,” Griffee said. “I told them in the last huddle, ‘this is what it’s all about, you earned it, you hold it in your hands, you get to choose who wins it and who doesn’t.’”
Griffee’s team made it interesting down the stretch, hitting 3-of-6 free throws in the final 55 seconds. His squad made up for it by outrebounding the visitors 57-42 thanks to an impressive effort from Perry Austin.
“When you’re not shooting it, and you’re not making free throws, that is what wins it right there, you have to find some other way to get it done,” Griffee said. “The fact we shot so bad and came out on top, just shows that if you do the little things, a rebound, a steal, playing well in the zone, that is what impresses me about these guys.”
Bennie Brooks and Hymon led the way in the fourth quarter, combining for 11 of East’s 15 points with Hymon going for six and Brooks adding five. Each ended with 19 points.
Brooks was named the tournament MVP while Perry Austin, Hymon and Tillett were named to the all-tournament team.
Hymon returning to health in the tournament provided a dynamic duo with Brooks, the team’s leading scorer with 24.4 points per game. The team’s second-leading scorer with 14.4 points per game, Hymon had scored a total of just 22 points in the previous four regular season games after missing four contests with a high ankle sprain. He averaged 22.7 in three tournament games while Brooks averaged 20.7.
Pender trailed by nine in the first quarter but slowly fought back and tied it up 23-23 late in the second quarter. The score was tied three more times in the third quarter, including 32-32 with 3:00 to go in the frame. The Mariners finished on a 9-2 run to take a 41-34 lead heading into the fourth. Brooks and Hymon each had six points during that stretch followed by Austin, who scored 12 points on the night, with four.
Brooks went 8-of-12 at the foul line in the contest followed by Hymon going 5-of-7 and Austin going 4-of-6.
The Patriots started the fourth quarter on a 7-2 run to tie it up 43-43 with 4:41 left when Hymon scored seven points, Brooks put up four and Tillett scored one during a 11-6 stretch to make it 54-49 with 55 seconds left. Armstrong hit a shot to make it 54-51 before Moore’s three made it a one-point game.
“East Carteret wanted it more than we did,” Hankins said. “That’s all it was. They hustled, got every loose ball, they outrebounded us, they stayed consistent in their emotions.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret 13 10 18 15-56
Pender................. 8 17 9 20-54
EAST CARTERET (56) – Brooks 19, Hymon 19, Austin 12, Tillett 2, Rose 2, Shelton 2.
PENDER (54) – Moore 22, Armstrong 9, Carr 8, Dye 5, Santiago 5, Fullwood 5.
