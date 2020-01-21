Baseball
MLB: Hall of Fame Election Announcement................ (MLB) 3 p.m.
Basketball
College men: Georgia at Kentucky............................ (ESPN) 7 p.m.
College men: Kansas St. at Kansas........................ (ESPN2) 7 p.m.
College men: Maryland at Northeastern...................... (FS1) 7 p.m.
College men: Wichita St. at South Florida.......... (ESPNEWS) 7 p.m.
College men: Butler at Villanova............................ (CBSSN) 7 p.m.
College men: Illinois at Purdue............................... (ESPNU) 7 p.m.
College men: Teams TBA......................................... (SECN) 7 p.m.
NBA: Clippers at Mavericks................................... (NBA) 8:30 p.m.
College men: Miami at Duke.................................... (ESPN) 9 p.m.
College men: St. John’s at Marquette.......................... (FS1) 9 p.m.
College men: VCU at St. Joseph’s........................... (CBSSN) 9 p.m.
College men: Texas A&M at Missouri...................... (ESPNU) 9 p.m.
College men: Nebraska at Wisconsin.......................... (BTN) 9 p.m.
College men: Mississippi at Tennesse....................... (SECN) 9 p.m.
College men: Wake Forest at Clemson..................... (ACCN) 9 p.m.
College men: Wyoming at San Diego St. .............. (CBSSN) 11 p.m.
College men: Air Force at Utah St. ....................... (ESPNU) 11 p.m.
Golf
Korn Ferry: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 3rd rd. ...... (GOLF) 2 p.m.
Hockey
NHL: Jets at Hurricanes....................................... (FSCR) 6:30 p.m.
NHL: Penguins at Flyers.................................... (NBCSN) 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
PLS: Chelsea vs. Arsenal.................................. (NBCSN) 2:25 p.m.
FLC: Lyon vs. Lille................................................. (BEIN) 3:05 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open 1st round.......................................... (TNN) 7 a.m.
Australian Open 2nd round.......................................... (TNN) 7 p.m.
Australian Open 2nd round...................................... (ESPN2) 9 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
