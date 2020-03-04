High School Softball
Jayvee: East Carteret at West Carteret................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: East Carteret at West Carteret............................... 6 p.m.
High School Baseball
Jayvee: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 7 p.m.
Jayvee: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 4 p.m.
Varsity: West Carteret at South Lenoir................................ 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Varsity: Pamlico at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Girls: White Oak at Croatan................................................ 6 p.m.
* Scheduled events subject to change either date or location
