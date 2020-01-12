Emerald Isle
Jan. 8, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
Ever since I can remember, politicians running for office would use established economic indicators to point out a bad economy that their opponent was responsible for creating or a good economy that came from their own hard work. The indicators used were GNP growth, wage growth, interest rates, unemployment rates, stock market performance and the polling done to reflect the consumer’s confidence in the economy.
The year 2020 may be the first Presidential election where a large group of politicians running for office will blatantly ignore these commonly used indicators to appraise the state of our economy. And you can assure yourself that all of these politicians are Democrats.
I guess one fundamental characteristic of a good politician is one that can call a spade a club and get away with it.
These Democrats are certainly unified in their message about the state of the U.S. economy. Their general message is: “the economy is not working for everyone.” And we all must agree that their message has some truth to it.
If you are living in a tent on the sidewalk in San Francisco, the economy is not working for you. If you are completing your sentence in one of our State or Federal penal institutions, the economy is not working for you. If you just crossed the Rio Grande illegally and are being held in a U.S. detention center, the economy is not working for you.
You see, you must be in some way be vested in the economy for it to work for you in the first place. The economy does not just drop gifts (“public goods”) from the sky, only Democrats do that.
STEPHEN BACH
