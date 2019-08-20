Morehead City, N.C.
Aug. 18, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
A recent video that has made the rounds on the Internet has prompted this letter. As the high school youths point out in the video, and in view of all the recent shootings, we seem to ask ourselves every week, “Where is God in all this?” Then these kids also point out that our nation, in its quest for political correctness, has demanded the removal of God from all public places: our courts, our government, our schools, our entertainment and our newspapers and magazines. Anyone who mentions belief in God is labelled as being homophobic, intolerant and a bigot. America has rejected God and His love, but has accepted the work of the devil in His place.
All Christians need to fall on their knees and pray for our country. We need to pray that we will once again become united, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. We need to pray that God will return His blessings to us. We need to eliminate political correctness and faith shaming and all their by products.
I plead with the reader to turn to God — to Jesus Christ — and to pray often and hard. As a nation we do not seem able to find the narrow gate. Our nation is headed down the broad and easy path that leads to destruction. We are like lemmings running toward the precipice. It isn’t the fall that will kill us. It’s the sudden stop at the bottom.
JERE GEURIN
