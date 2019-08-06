Atlantic, N.C.
Aug. 5, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
We again see the move by the misguided to set public law based on the behavior of the lowest common denominator in society. Additionally, the real push is to remove as much of our Second Amendment rights as possible. The real issue is not crime; it is control of us.
We have all seen the Democrat agenda of having us live in the socialist type of society. It is with no surprise that stripping us of our firearm choices would be the logical move for socialists. But more to the point. The idea that taking firearms away from the mentally ill may sound good on its face, but the devil is in the details and in history.
The domestic violence laws, and the ex-parte process, combined with those who abuse and make false accusations, has led to a very high abuse of those laws. Divorce brings out the worst, and these domestic laws are abused without restraint.
Such will be the case with Red Flag laws. An upset family member, a jealous ex-lover, anyone can make a false accusation, and presto, you find yourself faced with forced confiscation of your property, having to hire a lawyer and prove you are not whatever the opposition says you are. This is insanity. This is the solution that will bring only grief. But it will line lawyers’ pockets. But due process, constitutional rights, and respect for law will diminish.
We must not fall for this knee jerk idea. Either we have rights or not.
BILL RUDDER
