Emerald Isle, N.C.
Oct. 28, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Apparently, our president has decided to work his way through the alphabet saying nasty things about cities in our country when he is supposed to be the leader of all Americans.
We start with the A’s: Atlanta, where he attacked civil rights icon and United States Congressman, John Lewis, saying the “capital” of the South is “falling apart and crime infested.”
Next up were the B’s, as #45 went after Baltimore and the late Congressman Elijah Cummings, calling Baltimore a “rat infected mess.”
Now he has made it to the C’s, Chicago, which he just attacked, along with their Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, who snubbed Mr. Trump when the president visited. Mr. Trump said Afghanistan was safer than Chicago. Never one to let facts get in his way, the murder rate and gun violence records, which have been horrendous in the windy city over the years, are in fact down. While still high, they are at least moving in the right direction under the leadership of their African-American police superintendent.
Next? D for Denver maybe? I think not. I wonder why?
I guess we should applaud #45 for at least not saying the same thing about Atlanta, Baltimore, and Chicago as he did about countries in Africa!
Do these large American cities have problems? Without a doubt, as do many of our large metropolitan areas. Infrastructure is old and needs modernization, crime and unemployment are high, jobs too scares, schools are underfunded and homelessness is rampant. But these cities and others need a president who is actually concerned about their welfare. Mr. Trump slams African-American led cities for one reason: it is red meat for the faithful.
Meanwhile, #45 never looks smaller than when true American patriots are eulogized. The stark contrast between the lives of service and dedication to their country of the late Sen. John McCain and U.S. Congressman Elijah Cummings and the current president could not be more startling.
In complete and coherent sentences, which in itself is a brutal attack on #45, former President Obama praised Cummings commenting, “There is nothing weak about kindness and compassion.” He added, “You are not a sucker to have integrity and treat others with respect.”
Meanwhile, the Republicans in Congress are more interested in keeping their jobs than doing their constitutional duty; thus, none but a few will say what they all know to be true about #45.
Courage and integrity? Eleanor Roosevelt put it this way, “In the final analysis, a democratic government represents the sum total of the courage and the integrity of its individuals. It can’t be better than they are.” At this point, I can only pray that is not actually the case.
MICHAEL TAYLOR
