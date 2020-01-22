Emerald Isle, N.C.
Jan. 21, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
A mere 50 years ago this month, then President Richard Nixon rolled out a design for new uniforms for the secret service guards at the White House. The uniforms included double breasted white tunics and hats with peaked fronts that made them look like marching band drum majors.
The idea was short lived. One critic said the new uniforms made the secret service “look like extras from a Lithuanian movie.” My apologies to the Lithuanian movie industry. The proposed design was based on what Nixon had seen “palace guards” wearing in other countries. He obviously forgot the White House is not a palace but the “people’s house.” Or at least it used to be, before the current occupant.
In his 1973 book, “The Imperial Presidency,” Arthur Schlesinger, Jr. wrote about what he saw as US Presidents who were way over the front of their skies, far exceeding their constitutional authority. Schlesinger issued that warning well ahead of Trump, but any new edition would have a Trump picture on the cover. Of course, Trump would love the publicity. Today we have a monarch-want-to-be who does not believe Article II of the US Constitution even exists. You know, the one that sets limits on the power of the presidency.
The current president continually ignores Congressional subpoenas, spends money not allocated by Congress (the wall), delays spending money for his own political purposes (Ukraine) and disregards The War Powers Act. With the lapdogs from his party controlling the Senate and ever attentive to his needs, the Democrats in the House are left with a strategy best described in a joke by the late Robin Williams, “Stop, or we will yell Stop, again.”
That such a person as Trump would win election is not surprising. It is more surprising that in the 233 years since the constitution was ratified, we have not had more elected. What is also surprising about this presidency is the total capitulation of the Republican party to the cult of Trump. Just look at a December survey which indicated a majority of Republicans polled believe #45 to be a greater leader than president #16. By the way, #16 is Abraham Lincoln.
Ironic, at a time when the dictator in Russia is consolidating his power to insure he will not be giving up the real authority in his country when his six-year term is up in 2024, the current US President looks longingly towards Mother Russia and his best bud, the former head of the KGB, for a governmental model more to his liking.
Meanwhile, the GOP lapdogs in the Senate are getting ready for a show trial and #45 is looking to outsource the manufacturing of those white tunics overseas, like so many other items that carry the Trump brand.
MICHAEL TAYLOR
Welcome to the discussion.
