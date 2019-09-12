Beaufort, N.C.
Sept. 11, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue Inc., thanks all those who participated in the Second Annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament held Saturday, Aug. 10. The funds raised will go directly toward supporting our animal rescue mission, to subsidize our low cost mobile veterinary clinics, and for supporting our dogs in the New Leash on Life Program at the Craven-Pamlico Correctional Institution.
The benefit was held at the Beaufort Golf Club and we thank their staff for working with us to plan this event and for their help on the tournament day, especially head golf pro Joe Kreuser, Sam Dewar and Jessica Lewis.
We are so grateful for all our volunteers who helped with planning, on the day of the event and helped with the adoptable dogs we brought to the tournament: Jill Sullivan, Nina Faust, Brittany Ciaramella, Corrie Curtice, Lindsey Cobb, Casey Lewicki, Mateo Webb, Kaylabeth Simpson, Brooke Graham and Al and Becky Stephenson. Dawn Brock and her team at Coastal Press Signs and Printing did an amazing job designing and printing the tee/green signs for our sponsors.
We thank our generous tournament sponsors: Top Cat Sponsors Al Williams Properties, Atlantis Lodge and Crystal Wasley; our Cat’s Meow and hole sponsors: Beaufort Pet Provisions, E.J. Pope and Sons Inc., J.M. Davis Industries, John’s Golf Cars, Medical Park Pharmacy, Seahawk Inn and Villas, and Williams Hardware. Crystal Wasley sponsored holes in memory of her K-9 companions: Tink, Baxter, Jackie and Bo.
The tournament winners were team members: Thomas Bird, Raymond Caldwell, Collier Finch and Brandon Taylor. The highest score prize went to: Barbara and Nancy Francis-Heckman, Janet McLendon and BJ Vincent.
Illuminated Engravings made the custom thermal mugs for the contest prizes and we also received donations for our raffle from Beaufort Pet Provisions, the Golf Farm, Déjà Food Carryout and Catering, June Bug Creations and Shortway Brewing Co.
We are an all-volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and we sincerely appreciate all the different ways our volunteers help us help more animals.
Last but certainly not least, we thank all the people who joined us in their support of AVOR by playing in the Fore Paws Golf Tournament and supporting our mission. Without the community’s involvement and compassion for animals in need, we would not have had such a successful fundraiser. It’s your support that motivates us to rescue more dogs and cats and find a home for every pet and a pet for every home! Please visit our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/AVORofNC) to learn more about what we do and stay tuned for future events!
KIM URIAN, and
Board of Directors of Austin Veterinary Outreach and Rescue Inc.
