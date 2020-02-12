Newport, N.C.
Jan. 29, 2020
TO THE EDITOR:
It’s surprising, though not unexpected, that the GOP, referring to themselves as the “Government of the People,” would risk shaming themselves by not giving the American people a chance to see a fair and impartial trial of an American president that was rightfully accused of abuse of power, and subjecting the country to an invasion of their national security.
To listen to Alan Dershowitz, Trump’s attorney for the defense, a man supposedly an expert in Constitutional Law, claim the president had every right to seek help from a foreign government in his bid for re-election.
Re-electing President Trump will not be in the best national interest for this country or its people. Dershowitz’ cries of the news media putting words in his mouth when he already stated “the president can’t do anything illegal or that amounts to an impeachable act if it was done legally and absolutely proper and its purpose was to help him get re-elected in the public interest. You can’t turn an innocent motive, even if it’s a mixed purpose for his election into guilty conduct.”
This is coming from a man who gave three definitions of what was impeachable behavior. Not allowing witnesses to testify, especially John Bolton, only makes people wonder if they smell a cover-up of the past three years of Trump’s snubbing of his oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States to the best of his ability.
His ability is lacking, both mentally, educationally, militarily and most important, morally. Four more years of Trump will only strengthen his belief that he is above the law, and with the Republican Party lock-stepping with him out of fear of his wrath, the country will continue to be Un-united Divided States of America until the people finally say “Enough, it’s time for a change in leadership.”
RICHARD ORVILLE BEMISH, JR
