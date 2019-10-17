Pine Knoll Shores, N.C.
Oct. 15, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
We need to thank the Carteret County League of Women Voters for again bringing us an opportunity to meet and greet candidates for public office.
This past week the league sponsored a forum that brought together the contenders for the office of mayor for the town of Pine Knoll Shores.
The opportunity to meet our candidates face to face and consider their merits on a comparative basis is one of the many blessings that our democracy provides to us. As voters, we need to be aware of the beliefs and values of the candidates that will lead our communities.
Last week’s forum provided us with an opportunity to consider those who will provide municipal leadership in Pine Knoll Shores. The candidates include an incumbent mayor who, after entertaining candidacy for the North Carolina House of Representatives, has now chosen to seek re-election. A new challenger, Peggy Young, seeks to upset the incumbent mayor. Ms. Young has been endorsed by the town’s development interests. The final candidate, Admiral Robert Cox, also seeks to challenge the incumbent.
Robert Cox has served as a diligent and committed volunteer in Pine Knoll Shores municipal affairs for a number of years. Both he and his wife have served on and participated with municipal boards and commissions. Robert has been actively engaged with municipal strategic planning activities, consistent engagement with the town’s Planning Board and he has diligently attended and spoken before the town’s Board of Commissioners. Each time I have attended a commission meeting, Adm. Cox has been present and actively challenging our town’s leadership. He knows Pine Knoll Shores, its existing elected leadership and its municipal employees well.
I personally know Robert through his leadership to prevent the decimation of the maritime forests within the town. As an advocate for the preservation of the maritime forest, Robert has been outspoken in his efforts to persuade the existent town leadership to restrain from destructive development.
We who value dedication and commitment among those who lead our government need to recognize the service of those who care about their community. Adm. Robert Cox has been there and done that. Support a breath of fresh air in municipal leadership. Appreciate dedicated and committed service to the community. Cast your vote for Robert Cox for mayor of Pine Knoll Shores.
JOHN MANDEVILLE, Ph.D.
PKS property owner
