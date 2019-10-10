Morehead City, N.C.
Oct. 8, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
Our president is right about corruption in Ukraine. In 2012 Ukraine was considered among the three most corrupt nations of the world together with Colombia and Brazil. In 2015, The Guardian called Ukraine “the most corrupt nation in Europe.” Americans are right to take a serious interest.
How did it happen? When the Soviet Union imploded in 1989, old guard politicians in Ukraine continued Soviet styled corruption in their “new” country. This meant bribery to the point of extortion for absolutely everything: infrastructure (roads, bridges, housing, telephone and internet), all ranks of government from the prime minister to the local traffic cop, and all levels of Ukrainian systems of justice, elections, health and education. Judges and other officials were not only bribed with money and favors but threatened with harm to them to themselves and their families. Bribery and extortion pervert normal life. We Americans can scarcely imagine such barriers to daily life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Who is behind it? This mass of corruption is situation normal in an oligarchy, in which a small group of people have control, or a kleptocracy when that groups exploits everything around it. We know it better simply as the Mafia. The Russian Mafia to be exact has never let go of Ukraine. Europeans, being so close geographically understand this and understood the Russian invasion on Aug. 22, 2014, as a bold Russian refusal to let go. Many Americans in our government also know that Putin is the capo di tutti capi, the godfather, but many Americans regard him as just another head of state like Germany’s Merkel or France’s Macron. He is not — he just plays one on TV.
Why should Americans care? Lots of reasons. First and of recent interest, the money that Hunter Biden received from Burisma Holdings is entirely compatible with this greed-on-steroids scenario. Fifty thousand dollars per month? You are not crazy. It stinks. Admittedly. But does it actually reflect on Joe Biden? Remember that he had the support of every country in Europe when he pushed for the ouster of the thoroughly corrupt prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Joe Biden is clean there. And he is no more responsible for his son’s actions than I am for my daughter’s or you are for your children’s, who I assume are perfect and never make bad decisions. (Lucky you.) Hunter Biden abused his position. Shame on him.
Second, let us thank God every day that our system of government still has a shred of integrity. There are officials in our government near the top who are still willing to defend law, justice and the Constitution, willing to put crooks small and large behind bars. And they are willing to make sacrifices for it. How many have lost their jobs in this pursuit in the last three years? Pray for the rest as they struggle with corruption now.
Third, let us thank God every day for journalists, especially investigative journalists who are the only hindrance to a kleptocracy. Journalists save democracy and in many parts of the world risk their lives every day. Ukrainian journalists regularly expose and discuss corruption. Just since 2010 the Ukrainian press has exposed thousands of examples of criminal cases and injustice in the courts. Without this exposure it would be much more difficult for law enforcement to bring the corrupt to justice, to clean up the mess, or to begin improvements in the system. Crooks don’t turn themselves in. Extortionists don’t confess and make amends.
Fourth, let us thank God for our own journalists and justice system. Without journalists how would we have known in the summer of 2016 that Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman, was none other than the political strategist for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich, a poster child for corruption who was forced out of office in 2014 thereby leaving Manafort broke, desperate, and looking for a new gig. Manafort now sits in jail but let us not take our justice system for granted. A white nationalist sheriff, Joe Arpaio, punched a foreign journalist in the face and was pardoned on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, by Trump who has been fawning inexplicably over Putin for four years. We still have plenty of work cut out for us.
For all these reasons Americans should take note of corruption in Ukraine and elsewhere. It can happen here. But there is hope for us and for Ukraine to overcome it. They are receiving help from the United States, Europe and the IMF, which all aided in setting up the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine on Oct. 14, 2014, and who all demand legal compliance for continued support. The European Union and European financial institutions have contributed more than $16.4 billion in grants and loans to Ukraine since 2014 and a number of international non-governmental organizations like Transparency International assist with monitoring.
Ukraine is making astonishing strides. If you are interested please read the annual report at www.nabu.gov.ua which details new laws, public education and some massive, spectacular court cases. Glimmers of real hope!
Finally, an important question for America: if we, you and I, were genuinely concerned about corruption in Ukraine and were to call the new Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who, like our president, gained fame as a television star and had no real political experience before he began, what would we say to him? (Remember, we had already congratulated him in April 2019.) Would we inquire about the National Anti-Corruption Bureau that we had helped to establish? Inquire about cases recently brought forth and won? Congratulate him on those successes? Offer more help and expertise? Inquire about specific problems and challenges? Or, on a completely different tack, would we ask for a favor? A personal favor? A political favor? Can you imagine doing that? I cannot. Not if we genuinely cared.
SUSAN SCHURER
Professor Emerita of German
Susquehanna University
