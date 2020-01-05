They caved Jan 5, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Beaufort, N.C.Dec. 30, 2019 TO THE EDITOR:How sad Chick-Fil-A chose to “cave”! To use the old adage, founder, S. Truett Cathy must be “rolling over in his grave.” Truly disappointing! SUZANNE FRYE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News by topic Atlantic BeachBeaufortBogueBusinessCape CarteretCedar PointCountyCrime And CourtsDown EastEmerald IsleEnvironment And ScienceHealthIndian BeachMilitaryMorehead CityNewportPeletierPine Knoll ShoresPolitics And ElectionsSchoolsTransportationTrending TopicsWeather Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAccident involving tractor-trailer snarls trafficCarteret County’s first baby of 2020 born to Richlands coupleCrews put out blaze at Beaufort businessIndian Beach selects Pollock as new police chiefWeather service forecasts warm winterCounty looks to tackle worker shortageNo foul play suspected in Spouter Inn fireEmerald Isle looks to get Islander Drive project goingFEMA housing program deadline approachesWest’s Williams keeps family legacy going while netting over 1,000 points Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAbuse of power (22)Being held to account (13)Great economic news (12)County condemns proposed WRC changes (10)What lies ahead (10)News-Times moves to semiweekly publication (9)County offers $50K for business expansion incentive package (9)County looks to tackle worker shortage (9)La Perla restaurant to close its doors (8)Court rules Bandy owes US, state $35M (7) Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
