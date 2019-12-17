Morehead City, N.C.
Nov. 16, 2019
TO THE EDITOR:
If you are serious and want to help clean up politicians, you need to very simply get off your butts, quit finding fault and register now to run in the 2020 election. You have no other choice. The one and only way is to vote to fire politicians in 2020 with your vote.
Deadline for filing for office is Friday.
Carteret County Commissioners are out of control, refuse to be questioned and owe you, the voter and taxpayer, nothing but more lies when they run for re-election.
The Beaufort Airport needs to be questioned as there are perhaps 25 to 30 plane owners in Carteret County, but they are spending money like a major airport to make a few elites happy.
In 2018, I asked the Carteret County manager for a list of boards including present and past board members as I wanted to see how many Carteret County Commissioners are seated on local boards, present and past members. Guess what? They have no records of any boards. However, the county manager graciously invited me to come to the courthouse and look through the records myself. Therefore, we need people to run for county commissioner seats.
Ooops. Guess who the chairman is now of the airport board. Somehow this individual always become chairman of any and all Carteret County boards. This fails the smell test 100%.
Look how many county commissioners are seated on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees. I believe if you look closely, you will find a relative of a county commissioner also on this board.
The County Board of Education has voted to spend thousands of dollars to find a school superintendent with a nationwide search. I bet we have a good qualified candidate already employed within the Carteret County School System if we did our homework. You do not need a Ph.D., just good common sense and the ability to care about our kids.
One individual stands out at Croatan Elementary as she knows the name of each student and is loved by both parents and students. She is an awesome individual. Many of you are aware of this lady that leads through love, care and concern for our kids.
The N.C. State Legislature needs new blood as games are being played here with Pat McElraft announcing she would not run again after serving several terms and a new candidate announced he would be running for her seat, only for Pat to say she has changed her mind and needs to finish some business. Excuse me, it does not take 10+ years to finish things.
Yes, people, you — yes you — need to get off your butts and file today or tomorrow and run for office. We are tired of lies, promises, BS and the same ole crap at each election. Make a difference for Carteret County, our state legislature and our United States of America. Change can and will happen and yes, you can make a difference for all of us that care.
VERNON HILL
